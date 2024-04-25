Jeannie Mai Accuses Ex Husband of Physical Abuse and Child Neglect, Jeezy Denies Allegations

Mai said she and Jeezy decided to work things out and confided in their pastor and therapist later that week. However, Jeezy allegedly attacked Mai just several months during their stay at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Mai claimed her husband choked her from behind and then pushed her down a flight of stairs, which prompted hotel security to intervene.

The former The Real co-host also detailed an alleged incident that went down after the 2022 Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball hosted by UNCF. Mai said an irate Jeezy demanded they leave the event after she had gone to the bathroom without telling him. Before making their way home, Jeezy allegedly told their driver to get out of the car and proceeded to verbally abuse his wife. Mai claimed she tried exiting the vehicle, but Jeezy managed to pull her back in by grabbing her dress’s neckline. She said Jeezy had torn the garment and left 2- to 3-inch scratch marks on her chest.

According to court documents, Mai “reported this incident to her therapist with [Jeezy] present, and also told her best friend in confidence.”

A third allegation involved a golf cart crash that left Jeezy and Mai injured. The mother submitted text messages in which Jeezy seemingly confirmed he was driving the cart at the time of the crash. Mai also claimed she was unaware that Jeezy was “overly intoxicated” during the incident.

Per Mia’s court filing: “[Jeezy] has a history of threats, violence, and bodily harm. [Mai] mistakenly believed [Jeezy] when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse [Mai] endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case.”