Some might consider Diddy a self-made mogul, but he knows none of his success would've been possible without this one person in his corner. As a result, Puff decided to give his mother a small token of gratitude for her continued support.

Diddy helped his mother Janice Combs celebrate her 80th birthday by hosting a party in her honor. The festivities ended with him showering her with gifts that included a new Bentley and a check for $1 million.

It's safe to say Diddy has made the most of his 51 years on Earth. Not only did he help discover some of the greatest acts in modern music, but he's also turned himself into a profitable businessman who is inching toward a net worth of $1 billion.

He made sure to praise his mother for making sure that all of this was possible.

"I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen," Diddy captioned a picture of Janice on Instagram. "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!"