Dad

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Rich Homie Quan, Birdman, and Young Thug attend 106 & Park at BET studio on October 27, 2014 in New York City.
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Father Addresses Birdman Missing His Son's Funeral

Quan was a member of the Birdman-led hip-hop collective Rich Gang, which also featured Young Thug.

Joe Price51 days ago
King Harris and T.I. on stage, one with dreadlocks holding a microphone, and the other in a black outfit and beanie, also with a mic.
Music

King Harris Arrested on Drug Possession Charge While Dressed in a Pokémon Onesie

Police say a vape pen containing 10 milligrams of THC was recovered.

Abel Shifferaw96 days ago
ESPN analyst Cam Newton is seen on the set of "First Take" on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Cam Newton, Father of 9, Says Women’s ‘Value’ Decreases as They Have More Kids

“Women’s value get lower the more children that they have," he asserted.

Kris Seavers150 days ago
Macaulay Culkin in a tuxedo poses in front of a red curtain background.
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Says Cutting Contact With Father Improved His ‘Quality of Life’

The former child star says his day-to-day life got better after severing a long-strained relationship.

Alex Ocho200 days ago
GloRilla in a gold outfit smiles on stage. The background is lit with warm colors and confetti is falling.
Music

GloRilla Surprises Dad With a Jaguar for His Retirement

The Memphis rapper honored her fathers' 30-year postal career with a luxury sendoff.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Advertisement
LiAngelo Ball
Music

LiAngelo Ball Appears to Diss Ex on New Album After 'Deadbeat Daddy' Claims

The rapper's baby mother, Nikki Mudarris, has repeatedly claimed that he hasn't seen his kids in months.

tara mahadevan365 days ago
DDG
Music

DDG Claps Back at Haters After Wishing All 'Active Dads' a Happy Father's Day

DDG and Halle Bailey are in the midst of a custody battle with their son.

tara mahadevan397 days ago
Meek Mill in an orange hoodie with a diamond chain, standing in a blue-lit environment.
Music

Meek Mill Recalls Kissing His Dad at 4 Years Old During Funeral: 'His Sh*t Start Leaking’

Meek's father, Robert Parker, was killed in 1992 in South Philadelphia.

Alex Ocho454 days ago
Kim Kardashian and OJ Simpson
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Tried to Buy Her Dad's Bible From O.J. Simpson Estate But Offer Was Rejected

She was denied because it had to go to auction.

Trey Alston491 days ago
Kate Major and Michael Lohan in formal attire pose on a red carpet with a backdrop.
Pop Culture

Lindsay Lohan’s Father, Michael, Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Wife

Michael Lohan is facing charges after an alleged incident with his estranged wife, Kate Major.

Alex Ocho510 days ago
Advertisement
O'Shea Jackson Jr. wearing a black shearling coat and a chain necklace stands outdoors, smiling, with a car in the background.
Pop Culture

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Reflects on Ice Cube’s Parenting Advice

The 30-year-old also talked about the advice he received when he thought director F. Gary Gray didn't like him on the set of 'Straight Outta Compton.'

Alex Ocho555 days ago
Keith Lee with long hair and a beard wearing a gray beanie and sweater, standing indoors with a neutral expression.
Pop Culture

Keith Lee Says He Was in a 'Dark Depression' When His Dad Saved Him From Suicide Attempt

The viral TikTok food critic shared how an attempt to take his own life led mended the rocky relationship with his father.

Alex Ocho590 days ago
Drake, in a white tuxedo, speaks at a microphone. Beside him, a man in a purple suit and white hat holds an award.
Music

Drake Calls Dad Dennis Graham His ‘Favorite Singer’ During Birthday Party Duet

The 6 God sang two songs with his dad onstage.

Mark Elibert617 days ago
Barry Keoghan wearing a white jacket stands against a turquoise background.
Pop Culture

Barry Keoghan Shuts Down ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Accusations: ‘It Sickens Me’

The 27-year-old actor shares 2-year-old son Brando with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

Alex Ocho620 days ago
Drake and dad
Music

Drake and His Dad Crash Jazz Performance in Toronto, Sing Duet With Backing Band

The father-son duo sang a rendition of T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit song, “Stormy Monday.”

tara mahadevan642 days ago
Advertisement
Split image. Left: Finesse2Tymes with daughter. Right: Nia Love.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Discovers Daughter Isn't His After Paternity Test: ‘I Used to Treat Women Real Bad… U Reap What U Sow’

The rapper supposedly welcomed daughter Sincere Hampton last November with Nia Love.

Alex Ocho654 days ago
DaniLeigh with her father Vladimir Curiel
Music

DaniLeigh Mourns Loss of Her Father in Heartfelt Tribute: 'I’m Going to Miss You So Much'

The singer asked fans to pray for her father last Wednesday with the caption #Cancerwontwin.

Alex Ocho655 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App