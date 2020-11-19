Not only are Jeezy and Gucci Mane facing off on the Season 2 opening of Verzuz, but the Snowman’s forthcoming album The Recession 2 also drops at midnight.

And one album cut in particular, “Therapy for My Soul” sees Jeezy calling out Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent for past conflicts. In a new interview with Angie Martinez, Jeezy addressed the song without directly naming either of the rappers.

“I feel like I said what I said because I do understand people gonna ask questions but that’s my business,” Jeezy explained around the 3:45 mark above. “That’s how I feel—my opinion is my opinion. Someone don’t like it, they gotta figure it out. But a lot of that stuff was weighing heavy 'cause it’s just been like decades of speculation and you’re like damn, that didn’t really happen like that. It’s real shit to me 'cause it’s real life, and when you’re reputation and your credibility is questioned and you kept it solid, you got to really wonder who’s real.”

The song made headlines yesterday when Jeezy dropped it ahead of his Verzuz battle and album release. On the track, he speaks on his soured relationship with Gibbs, who was once signed to Jeezy’s CTE World, telling Gibbs to “leave this alone.”

Elsewhere on the song, Jeezy denounces 50 Cent as a “grown man playin’ on Instagram” following the Queens rapper publicly calling Jeezy out for ducking BMF’s Southwest T after his early prison release.

Both Gibbs and 50 responded to Jeezy, with Gibbs pointing to the fact that Jeezy is doing a Verzuz with Gucci, who killed Jeezy’s associate Pookie Loc—and with Fif making fun of The Recession 2 cover art.

Later in Jeezy’s interview with Martinez, the rapper predicted he’ll win the Verzuz. “I’ma always be with me no matter who’s sitting in that seat—no matter who it is,” he said around the 8:40 mark.

He also touched on whether he and Gucci will iron out their longtime issues, and what advice, if any, he has for others on how to squash beef. “We should have this conversation after Verzuz. I can tell y’all about it,” he said near the 10:45 mark. Watch the full conversation up top.

The two rappers will go head to head on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Gucci initially announced the battle over the weekend and ever since has been trolling Jeezy on social media. Guwop's latest taunt came on Wednesday, when he also made fun of Jeezy’s Recession 2 artwork.