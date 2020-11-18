Gucci Mane isn't holding any punches. Just days before his Verzuz battle against his longtime foe Jeezy, Guwop shared a meme that some fans have called both petty and cold.

The image was taken from a Court Cam episode in which a man lunges toward his daughter's suspected murderer. The still shot was captioned: "go dig ya partna up n***a I bet he can’t he say shit"—lyrics from Gucci's 2012 track "Truth." The song references the death of Jeezy associate Henry L. Clarke III, aka rapper Pookie Loc.

In 2005, Pookie Loc and three other men broke into Gucci's home and allegedly began assaulting him. At one point during the attack, Gucci grabbed his gun and ended up wounding Pookie Loc before the men fled the scene. The Jeezy associate was found dead shortly after at a nearby elementary school. Gucci was charged with Pookie Loc's murder, but was ultimately acquitted after arguing self-defense.

The deadly incident occurred following Gucci and Jeezy's dispute over the rights to the 2005 single "Icy." It's been alleged that Jeezy ordered the attack on Gucci after placing a $10,000 bounty on his chain. Guwop also references this in the first verse of "Truth": "A $10,000 bounty put on my neck I hope you didn't pay them, 'cause they didn't have no success."

Jeezy denied the allegations in a 2015 interview with Genius.

"I never spoke on it and over the years it’s something that bothered me because I felt I was never able to explain the situation because that’s against the G-Code," he said. "I just wanted to put that in the air like, Lord knows I would never send homie on no dummy mission. I got too much love."

The Gucci x Jeezy Verzuz battle is scheduled to go down at 8 p.m. ET this Thursday. Fans can catch the event live on Apple Music or via Verzuz's official Instagram page.