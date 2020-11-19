When Gucci Mane announced he would be going toe-to-toe with Jeezy for the next edition of Verzuz, it was a complete surprise.

The rappers have had some longstanding beef, including a 2005 incident where Gucci fatally shot Jeezy’s associate Pookie Loc. And since the Verzuz news landed, Gucci hasn’t let Jeezy forget: just a couple of days ago, Guwop shared a pretty harsh meme that referenced Loc’s death.

Now, Gucci is back to troll Jeezy again. In a new Instagram video, he can be seen running down a well-manicured grassy knoll into the camera frame to take some shots at Jeezy’s fashion choices—namely the cover art for his forthcoming album, The Recession 2.

“Hey check this out,” Gucci says in the clip. “For everybody who asking me, right? The Verzuz is real. Me and Snowcone will be in the same room. But this what I wanna know, right? Is fashion a part of the Verzuz? Because I’ma have that shit on tomorrow and if buddy have that same funny ass shirt and that dumb ass hat he had on that goddamn album cover, I ain’t doing it.”

Jeezy wore a black beret and turtleneck and some sort of tweed pants in his Recession 2 artwork.

Earlier this month, news surfaced that Gucci had “respectfully declined” the opportunity to battle Jeezy for Verzuz. It was then announced that T.I. would face off against Jeezy for the Season 2 premiere, but Gucci later changed his mind.