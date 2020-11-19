Can you believe this is really happening?

When Gucci Mane shared a promotional image of his upcoming Verzuz battle with Jeezy this past weekend, most people assumed it was fake. Anyone who has been watching these guys beef with each other for the past 15 years couldn’t believe they would actually get in the same room together. As recently as late October, Gucci Mane even claimed he wouldn’t do a Verzuz battle unless he was paid a million dollars for it.

Somehow, though, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland convinced these guys to actually sit down together and go hit-for-hit for 20 rounds. So now, instead of wondering if something like this would ever happen, we can look in the crystal ball and predict what will actually go down when the event begins. Will they play “So Icy”? Who will show up in the chat? How tense will it get? Who will win?

Before the battle takes place at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night, the Complex Music team put together a list of predictions. All 13 of them are below.