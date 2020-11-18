Ahead of his upcoming Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane, Jeezy has dropped another new song mere days before the arrival of his Recession sequel.

"Therapy for My Soul" sees the Snowman addressing both Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent. Gibbs, of course, was at one time signed to Jeezy's CTE World. The relationship between the two eventually went south, with Gibbs as recently as June saying Jeezy—though "a legend"—was "irrelevant."

In the new song, Jeezy urges Gibbs to "leave this alone":

If One-Five wasn't my dawg, I would've touched them

When that sh*t went down with Gibbs, I couldn't trust 'em

Invested my hard earn money, tied up my bread

But he gon' try to tell you I'm flawed, that's in his head

It's happening just the way that I said it, good on your own

And if I'm honest nothin' gangsta about you, leave this alone

Later, Jeezy speaks on 50 Cent, who earlier this year publicly called him out in connection with the early release of BMF's Southwest T. While Jeezy did ultimately connect with T, 50 had initially alleged that Jeezy was "ignoring the phone calls" and avoiding him.

In "Therapy for My Soul," Jeezy criticizes 50 as a "grown man playin' on Instagram" and notes the importance of his own legacy:

Since we talkin' boss talk, let's address the sucka sh*t

Grown man playin' on Instagram, real sucka sh*t

Why the f*ck this clown n**** playin' with my legacy?

Solid in these streets, that's some sh*t that you will never be

Talking 'bout power, but weak n****s do the most

In real life, n**** you really borrow money from Ghost

All that lil' boy sh*t, yeah it make it evident

Made millions in these streets, what the f*ck is 50 Cent?

While 50 hadn't responded at the time of this writing, Gibbs had shared his assessment of it all in a number of tweets as of Wednesday morning:

Jeezy's The Recession 2 is out Friday. On the eve of the project's release, fans will be treated with the Jeezy and Gucci Mane entry of the ongoing Verzuz series.