Billie Eilish Does Not Like Whales: 'How Can Anybody Just Accept That a Whale Exists?'

Billie Eilish isn’t a big fan of whales.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 22-year-old revealed that the marine mammals freak her out.

“How can anybody just accept that a whale exists, y’all?” she asked in the cover story. “Those things are enormous. The noises they make. That shit is terrifying to me. Ew! Terrifying.”

It seems that Eilish’s childhood fear of the water hasn't helped. When she took swimming lessons as a kid, the instructor’s approach was to let her “figure it out” once she was in the water, she explained. Another time, the “Bad Guy” singer had to be rescued by a lifeguard after being tossed around in the ocean.