Billie Eilish Does Not Like Whales: 'How Can Anybody Just Accept That a Whale Exists?'

Billie Eilish isn’t a big fan of whales.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 22-year-old revealed that the marine mammals freak her out.
“How can anybody just accept that a whale exists, y’all?” she asked in the cover story. “Those things are enormous. The noises they make. That shit is terrifying to me. Ew! Terrifying.”
It seems that Eilish’s childhood fear of the water hasn't helped. When she took swimming lessons as a kid, the instructor’s approach was to let her “figure it out” once she was in the water, she explained. Another time, the “Bad Guy” singer had to be rescued by a lifeguard after being tossed around in the ocean.
While Eilish remains unenthusiastic about whales, she feels differently about masturbation. Elsewhere in the interview, she says the sexual pleasure technique helped with her body image problems.
"TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me," Eilish said. “People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life."
“I love [women] so much,” Eilish said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people,” she said. In the same interview, she also commented on her sexual identity: “I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”
Weeks later, at Variety’s Hitmakers event, Eilish she didn't know that people were unaware of her attraction to men and women. "I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know.”