NLE Choppa Reacts to “Slut Me Out 2” Soundtracking Iconic 'Zoolander’ 'Walk-off' Scene: ‘I’m Recreating This!'

NLE Choppa fans can look forward to the Memphis rapper recreating an iconic scene from the 2001 comedy film Zoolander.

His hit single "Slut Me Out 2" is everywhere these days, thanks in large part to people superimposing the song's chorus over a wide range of videos.

But one in particular got NLE Choppa's attention.

"I'm recreating this !" the rapper tweeted in response to a video of the song being played over the classic "walk-off" scene from Ben Stiller's beloved comedy Zoolander.