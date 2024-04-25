NLE Choppa Reacts to “Slut Me Out 2” Soundtracking Iconic 'Zoolander’ 'Walk-off' Scene: ‘I’m Recreating This!'

NLE Choppa fans can look forward to the Memphis rapper recreating an iconic scene from the 2001 comedy film Zoolander.
His hit single "Slut Me Out 2" is everywhere these days, thanks in large part to people superimposing the song's chorus over a wide range of videos.
But one in particular got NLE Choppa's attention.
"I'm recreating this !" the rapper tweeted in response to a video of the song being played over the classic "walk-off" scene from Ben Stiller's beloved comedy Zoolander.
And while the original Zoolander is a cult classic, the same can't be said for its sequel. Stiller recently appeared on an episode of David Duchovny’s podcast Fail Better where he discussed the film's 2016 sequel being a box office flop. Against a $50 million production budget, Zoolander 2 grossed just under $57 million globally.
"I thought everybody wanted this," Stiller said on the podcast, per People. "And then it's like, 'Wow, I must have really fucked this up. Everybody didn't go to it. And it's gotten these horrible reviews."
He continued, "It really freaked me out because I was like, 'I didn't know was that bad?' What scared me the most on that one was l'm losing what I think what's funny, the questioning yourself...on Zoolander 2, it was definitely blindsiding to me. And it definitely affected me for a long time."
