Somehow, someway, the team behind Verzuz has convinced Gucci Mane and Jeezy to go against each other, hit for hit, in the second season of the popular battle series. At first, many people believed the matchup was a hoax because Jeezy had previously revealed that Gucci declined the offer, but the announcement was made official on Sunday. The two will face off on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

After a years-long feud that included multiple diss tracks, the death of one of Jeezy’s associates, physical altercations, the beef had become one of rap’s long-standing cold wars. To make some sense of what’s happened on the road from mortal enemies to battle contestants, we’ve put together an updated timeline that runs through the history of Jeezy and Gucci Mane's beef. Read on to see how the two rappers' relationship has evolved over the years.