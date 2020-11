News of Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle hit the internet Saturday night, with Gucci taking to Instagram to make the initial announcement.

Timbaland later confirmed that Jeezy and Gucci are slated to go head-to-head on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. T.I. also confirmed the news.

And as to be expected, the forthcoming challenge had Twitter elated. Here's how people reacted to to Gucci Mane saying he and Jeezy will have a Verzuz battle.