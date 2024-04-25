Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault, Says He's Had Diddy-Style 'Freak-Offs'

During a recent Instagram Live stream, the mother of two of Ne-Yo's children compared him to Diddy and suggested he assaulted her.

Sade Bagnerise, who was confirmed to be the mother of two of Ne-Yo's children last year, hosted an Instagram Live session recently in what appeared to be the singer's home. She pointed the camera at Ne-Yo and made several serious accusations against him. "Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Junior," she said in the clip as he tried to play a video game while their children were in the same room.

"He's calling the police, y'all," she said at another point of the stream. "You know what you did. You body slammed me on the floor." Ne-Yo responded to the comment and asked, "Is that what happened?" He claimed that he tried to get her out of his house because she was "causing a commotion."

She accused him of inviting women over to his home while his children were there. "This n***a likes to have hoes, drugs, weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here," she alleged. "Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. ... I even came over here to help him with these fucking kids because he won't watch these kids."