The show must go on. The 2020 BET Awards are being held virtually tonight with Amanda Seales handling the hosting duties for the ceremony, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

"I need to be thoughtful and I always am, but really making sure that I'm not taking anything for granted in terms of what this stage means at this time. When I say 'at this time' I don't just mean about the uprising [against racial discrimination]," Seales told People. "But about the fact that BET is celebrating 40 years. It's the 20-year anniversary of the BET Awards itself. So all of these things converging really is not something I take lightly and I'm looking forward to stepping into those shoes with grace."

While the format and presentation will be different, the BET Awards are also about who receives the hardware, and this portion of the night will go on as planned. Drake leads with six nominations. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are close behind with five, followed by four noms each for Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, DaBaby, and Lizzo.

Check out the nominees and winners, as they are announced, below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown ft. Drake — "No Guidance"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — "Higher"

Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"

H.E.R. ft. YG — "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale ft. Jeremih — "On Chill"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown ft. Drake — "No Guidance"

DaBaby — "Bop"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — "Higher" — WINNER

Doja Cat — "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch — "The Box"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Viewer's Choice Award

Chris Brown ft. Drake — "No Guidance"

DaBaby — "Bop"

Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj — "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch — "The Box"

The Weeknd — "Heartless"

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) — WINNER

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond — "Alright"

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez — "I Made It Out"

Kanye West — "Follow God"

Kirk Franklin — "Just for Me"

PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary — "All In His Pain"

The Clark Sisters — "Victory"

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles — WINNER

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James — WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys — "Underdog"

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & SAINt JHN — "Brown Skin Girl"— WINNER

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La — "Melanin"

Layton Greene — "I Choose"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott — "Tempo"

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan — "Afeni"

Album of the Year