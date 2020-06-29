The show must go on. The 2020 BET Awards are being held virtually tonight with Amanda Seales handling the hosting duties for the ceremony, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
"I need to be thoughtful and I always am, but really making sure that I'm not taking anything for granted in terms of what this stage means at this time. When I say 'at this time' I don't just mean about the uprising [against racial discrimination]," Seales told People. "But about the fact that BET is celebrating 40 years. It's the 20-year anniversary of the BET Awards itself. So all of these things converging really is not something I take lightly and I'm looking forward to stepping into those shoes with grace."
While the format and presentation will be different, the BET Awards are also about who receives the hardware, and this portion of the night will go on as planned. Drake leads with six nominations. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are close behind with five, followed by four noms each for Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, DaBaby, and Lizzo.
Check out the nominees and winners, as they are announced, below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R.
- Jhene Aiko
- Kehlani
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Jacquees
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- EarthGang
- Griselda
- JACKBOYS
- Migos
Best Collaboration
- Chris Brown ft. Drake — "No Guidance"
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — "Higher"
- Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"
- H.E.R. ft. YG — "Slide"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"
- Wale ft. Jeremih — "On Chill"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Video of the Year
- Chris Brown ft. Drake — "No Guidance"
- DaBaby — "Bop"
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — "Higher" — WINNER
- Doja Cat — "Say So"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign — "Hot Girl Summer"
- Roddy Ricch — "The Box"
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- Director X
- Eif Rivera
- Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Best New Artist
- DaniLeigh
- Lil Nas X
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
- Summer Walker
- YBN Cordae
Viewer's Choice Award
- Chris Brown ft. Drake — "No Guidance"
- DaBaby — "Bop"
- Future ft. Drake — "Life Is Good"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj — "Hot Girl Summer"
- Roddy Ricch — "The Box"
- The Weeknd — "Heartless"
Best International Act
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Innoss'B (DRC)
- Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
- Dave (U.K.)
- Stormzy (U.K.)
- Ninho (France)
- S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
- Rema (Nigeria)
- SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) — WINNER
- Celeste (U.K.)
- Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
- Hatik (France)
- Stacy (France)
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
- Fred Hammond — "Alright"
- John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez — "I Made It Out"
- Kanye West — "Follow God"
- Kirk Franklin — "Just for Me"
- PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary — "All In His Pain"
- The Clark Sisters — "Victory"
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Cynthia Erivo
- Issa Rae
- Regina King
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Zendaya
Best Actor
- Billy Porter
- Eddie Murphy
- Forest Whitaker
- Jamie Foxx
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
- Alex Hibbert
- Asante Blackk
- Jahi Di'Allo Winston
- Marsai Martin
- Miles Brown
- Storm Reid
Best Movie
- Bad Boys for Life
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Harriet
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
- Just Mercy
- Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
- Ajeé Wilson
- Claressa Shields
- Coco Gauff
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles — WINNER
Sportsman of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James — WINNER
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
- Alicia Keys — "Underdog"
- Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & SAINt JHN — "Brown Skin Girl"— WINNER
- Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La — "Melanin"
- Layton Greene — "I Choose"
- Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott — "Tempo"
- Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan — "Afeni"
Album of the Year
- Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
- Fever — Megan Thee Stallion
- Homecoming: The Live Album — Beyoncé
- I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
- Kirk — DaBaby
- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
