Kendrick Lamar Mentioning Random Toronto Restaurant in His Drake Diss Has Fans Leaving Five-Star Reviews

Kendrick Lamar has just brought a lot of attention to a random Chinese restaurant in Toronto after mentioning it by name in his Drake diss, "Euphoria."

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to K Dot's six-minute-plus response to the Toronto rapper's pair of disses—"Pull Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle"—with digs at Drake's relationship with his Blackness, his relationship with women, and those persistent ghostwriting allegations. But there's one particular part, near the end of the song, that has caught the attention of fans. As Kendrick starts to mock Canadian accents in a series of bars, he namedrops a specific Chinese restaurant located in Drake's hometown.

"I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie," he raps on the track, referring to this specific Chinese spot.

Why Kendrick picked this specific spot is unclear, beyond its location in Drake's hometown. Perhaps Drizzy is a regular there? Or maybe Kendrick just wanted to give a shout-out to a place he stopped before? It is a mystery. In all likelihood, it's just Kendrick's response to Drake's claim that he's more popular in Compton, K Dot's hometown, than he is. Hell, Kendrick feels comfortable enough in Toronto to hit up a local Chinese spot!

Either way, the line was enough for some fans to pick up on the mention and drop some reviews on New Ho King's Google page. "Kendrick Lamar recommended this place. He's never wrong," wrote one reviewer. "Kendrick Lamar eats at New Ho King and he wasn't lying when he said it's top tier," added another reviewer.