Mo'Nique Reportedly Called Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey 'C**n Motherf*kers' During Stand-Up Rant

Mo'Nique continues to hold a grudge against Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey as seen (and heard) in a recent stand-up rant.

During a spot as the opener on Katt Williams' "Dark Matter" Tour, Mo'Nique slammed the billionaires in a rant that she even asked the audience to repeat. "Fuck you, Oprah Winfrey! Fuck you, Tyler Perry!" she shouted at the beginning of the clip below. "Fuck them c**n motherfuckers! I said it, n***a, say it with me!"

When noticing that some people in the crowd were "scared" and didn't want to say Mo'Nique's chant, she mocked them, saying, "I love that Black raggedy bitch. I love that Black simple-minded motherfucker. I love Oprah Winfrey's Black ass. And we just need to bring her back to Black."

After asking one person, named Melvin, if they're an Oprah Winfrey fan, they seemed to confirm it, but Mo'Nique said, "Okay, well I'm not apologizing for any motherfucking thing I say."

"We need you to help us bring that bitch back to Black. I need you to bend her the fuck and fuck her like a Nashville, Tenessee n***a would, and bring that bitch back to Black," Mo told Melvin.