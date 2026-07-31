Amanda Seales

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Insecure' Star Amanda Seales Recounts Her Sexual Assault
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Opens Up About 2023 Sexual Assault, Calls Out Police Response

The actress shares her account of a 2023 assault, her concerns with how police handled the report, and how the aftermath has unfolded.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Erykah Badu performs at Alcatraz on November 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Amanda Seales attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Says Erykah Badu Had Her Fired From Writing Gig Because She Called Her 'Crazy'

Seales also said she never wanted date any of the singer's former partners.

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
Issa Rae and Amanda Seales
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales on Why She Won't Work With Issa Rae Again, Says Altercation Nearly Happened

She explained a situation that happened on the set of 'Insecure.'

Trey Alston546 days ago
Split image. Left: Issa Rae. Right: Amanda Seales.
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Suggests She Won’t Work With Amanda Seales Again After ‘Insecure’ Star’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Appearance

Seales previously spoke on tensions between them on the set of HBO's "Insecure."

Alex Ocho681 days ago
Four performers, each in separate settings with microphones. Second from left wears a baseball cap
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Suggests She Paid Boldy James' Probation Fees, Recalls Dating Lupe Fiasco and Pusha T

Fans even point to Boldy James’ lyrics hinting that they dated.

tara mahadevan827 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Addresses Rumored Issues With Issa Rae: ‘She Wasn't Empowering to Me’

On 'Club Shay Shay,' the 'Insecure' actress claims that the issues were provoked by Rae's publicist Vanessa Anderson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams835 days ago
Amanda Seales photographed in NYC
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Responds to Being Left Off 'The Real' Finale Episode

Amanda Seales took to social media to respond to not being featured in promotion for the farewell episode of the talk show, 'The Real,' which ended this year.

tara mahadevan1524 days ago
Amanda Seales and Issa Rae at 'Insecure' event
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales and Issa Rae Respond to 'Insecure' Alpha Kappa Alpha Backlash (UPDATE)

Amanda Seales’ 'Insecure' character has long been a proud affiliate of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the show, which is in its final season.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1746 days ago
LeBron James
Pop Culture

LeBron, Viola Davis, 2 Chainz, and More Speak Out Over Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Death

Two Georgia men gunned down Arbery this year as he was going for his regular jog. Authorities have yet to make an arrest.

Joshua Espinoza2284 days ago
Quavo
Sports

Quavo, Bad Bunny, Ray Allen, and More to Play in 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

This year's game will go down Feb. 15 at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Joshua Espinoza2739 days ago
Advertisement
clemency cast sundance
Pop Culture

Complex and The Blackhouse Foundation Unveil Exclusive 2019 Sundance Film Festival Photos

If you couldn't make it to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Fest, these flicks of the biggest stars are the next best thing.

Dria Roland2740 days ago
Mo'Nique Roseanne
Pop Culture

Mo'Nique Defends Roseanne: 'Has She Ever Said, 'Kill Black People'?'

"We’re comedians. And I know her. And what she thought was funny, as a comedian, that’s what it was," Mo'Nique told the 'Chicago Tribune.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2824 days ago
Open Late
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Calls Out Mo'Nique for Defending Roseanne: 'You're Kanye-ing Right Now'

During a recent discussion on 'Open Late With Peter Rosenberg,' Amanda Seales spoke straight facts about Mo'Nique defending Roseanne.

Khal2921 days ago
Open Late
Pop Culture

Smokepurpp and Amanda Seales Join the Season 2 Premiere | Open Late With Peter Rosenberg

'Open Late With Peter Rosenberg' is back for Season 2. The premiere episode includes a one-on-one interview with Smokepurpp, along with appearances from Spike Lee, Amanda Seales, Cipha Sounds, and more.

edwinortiz2921 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App