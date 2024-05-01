Asian Doll Thinks JT Is Biting Her, Claims She Wants Her ‘Style So F*cking Bad’

Asian Doll had some not-so-nice words to say about JT when it came to her style. In fact, Asian Doll thinks the City Girls member is biting her entirely.

In since-deleted X posts from Tuesday (April 30), Asian Doll, born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, threw some major shade towards JT, also a continuation of their feud over a Megan Thee Stallion collaboration in 2020.

“The industry is the only place where hoes will literally hate your style & a couple years later pop out with that same look," Asian posted on X.

Clearly, it isn't sitting well with the Dallas native that JT has become a fashion 'it giri' as of late, and now she wants her credit.