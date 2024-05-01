Asian Doll Thinks JT Is Biting Her, Claims She Wants Her ‘Style So F*cking Bad’

Asian Doll had some not-so-nice words to say about JT when it came to her style. In fact, Asian Doll thinks the City Girls member is biting her entirely.
In since-deleted X posts from Tuesday (April 30), Asian Doll, born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, threw some major shade towards JT, also a continuation of their feud over a Megan Thee Stallion collaboration in 2020.
“The industry is the only place where hoes will literally hate your style & a couple years later pop out with that same look," Asian posted on X.
Clearly, it isn't sitting well with the Dallas native that JT has become a fashion 'it giri' as of late, and now she wants her credit.
"This bitch want my style so fucking bad I might have to get back on my real DOLL SHIT cause the same hoes talked bout my boots is the same hoes falling on stage in big boots," Asian Doll continued, referring to JT's tumble during a City Girls show last December.
"JT got my whole style idgaf what nobody say… That doll shit been me hoes ain’t never been on that type of shit," Asian Doll wrote, clarifying who she was talking about.
In addition to their aforementioned 2020 disagreement, Asian Doll also gave her opinion on JT collaborating with Nicki Minaj despite previously disliking the Pink Friday 2 rapper.