Dallas Penn, Writer and 'Combat Jack' Co-Host, Has Passed Away

Dallas Penn, the legendary New York urban fashion and internet icon, has passed away.

On Wednesday, friends and fans of Penn flooded the platform formerly known as Twitter with tributes to the late innovator. Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal honored Penn with a touching message that reflected on his contributions to NYC, hip-hop, and "internets" culture.

"Our hearts are heavy with the Dallas Penn news. For the best part of the past two decades, our NYC/hip-hop/internets lives have been intertwined. We're grateful for the time we had and so sorry it was this limited. May the Polo discounts fly wherever you are, Dallas. RIP," the tweet read.

There's no official word on Penn's cause of death.