Dallas Penn, Writer and 'Combat Jack' Co-Host, Has Passed Away

Dallas Penn, the legendary New York urban fashion and internet icon, has passed away.
On Wednesday, friends and fans of Penn flooded the platform formerly known as Twitter with tributes to the late innovator. Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal honored Penn with a touching message that reflected on his contributions to NYC, hip-hop, and "internets" culture.
"Our hearts are heavy with the Dallas Penn news. For the best part of the past two decades, our NYC/hip-hop/internets lives have been intertwined. We're grateful for the time we had and so sorry it was this limited. May the Polo discounts fly wherever you are, Dallas. RIP," the tweet read.
There's no official word on Penn's cause of death.
Penn leaves an everlasting imprint on the culture that was built over two decades. He got his start in 1984 when he began taking an interest in fashion, as he explained in an interview he did with Complex in 2014.
"I've given my life up to rocking fly shit," he said. "It really started for me in high school when I stopped spending all my money on comic books and got into copping gear."
Penn would eventually find himself running with the Lo Life Crew, a band of New York City young adults that loved everything Polo Ralph Lauren and would rob stores around the Big Apple to get the hottest pieces, otherwise known as boosting. He then became a force to be reckoned with on the internet when he launched his own blog, and later linked up with the late Combat Jack to serve as a co-host on the iconic The Combat Jack Show, which aired on Complex.
During his time as a co-host on the show, Penn gave viewers memorable, unfiltered moments, from admitting he "loves grandmothers" to telling Waka Flocka Flame that Demi Moore is single.
Check out some of his best moments below.