Coi Leray Hasn't Spoken to Her Father Benzino in 'Over a Year,' Doesn't 'Respect His Decisions'

Coi Leray has spoken her peace on the relationship with her father, rapper and TV personality, Benzino.

Although the father-and-daughter duo seemed to be on friendlier terms during the rollout of Leray's debut album, Trendsetter, the relationship fell apart in 2023, amid Leray claiming that Benzino was "envious" of her success. Although Benzino denied his daughter's claims last year, it's been months of silence between the two, and now, Leray wants nothing to do with the Love & Hip Hop alum.

"I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on," Leray wrote on X on Wednesday morning (May 1). "I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont [sic] even think of me when you see him."

She continued, "Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY . Loyalty , boundaries , respect , teaching , guidance , love , patience , encouragement MAKES US FAMILY."