Lil Yachty Says He Accidentally Liked Tweet Calling Out Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Cheating

Lil Yachty has slippery fingers.
After the rapper appeared to like a tweet that called out Kendrick Lamar for allegedly cheating on his wife, he took to social media to clarify what he calls an accident.
On Tuesday, K Dot dropped the explosive diss track "Euphoria," which took aim at Yachty's bestie, Drake. Hours after the song was released, Yachty liked the tweet that called out Kendrick for allegedly sleeping with white women while married. After people noticed Yachty's like of the tweet, the rapper felt compelled to respond.
"Shit was an accident," he wrote in response to a tweet pointing out his like.
One person informed Yachty that it was "too late" to take back his like, which he playfully responded to with a string of laughing emojis.
Despite his apparent desirte to saty out of the drama, Kendrick mentioned Yachty in "Euphoria," in which he told Drake that the Atlanta rap star wouldn't be able to give him any kind of "swag" no matter how much he hangs out with him.
"Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a fuck 'bout who you hang with," Lamar raps on the song.
Over the last few years, Drake developed a friendship with Yachty, who was a major contributor to the 6 Gods' collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss and more.