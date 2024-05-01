Lil Yachty Says He Accidentally Liked Tweet Calling Out Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Cheating

Lil Yachty has slippery fingers.

After the rapper appeared to like a tweet that called out Kendrick Lamar for allegedly cheating on his wife, he took to social media to clarify what he calls an accident.

On Tuesday, K Dot dropped the explosive diss track "Euphoria," which took aim at Yachty's bestie, Drake. Hours after the song was released, Yachty liked the tweet that called out Kendrick for allegedly sleeping with white women while married. After people noticed Yachty's like of the tweet, the rapper felt compelled to respond.

"Shit was an accident," he wrote in response to a tweet pointing out his like.