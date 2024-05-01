Cher Shares Why She Dates Men Younger Than Her: ‘Men My Age… They’re All Dead’

Unashamed of dating a younger man, pop music icon and actress Cher told her truth on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During a sitdown with Hudson on the FOX show, Cher, 77, spoke about her reasons for dating 38-year-old music executive Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards. Edwards previously dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares a four-year-old son, Slash.

On the 40-year age difference between she and Edwards, Cher kept it real with Hudson. “I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” Cher said around the five-minute mark of the first video below.

"And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older—well, now they’re all dead—but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that…"

"They're bold," Hudson responded.

"Yeah," Cher agreed. "Raised by women like me."

As for an artist that Edwards introduced her to, Cher's new favorite rapper is 2Pac. “I was so taken aback by the depth of the words," she said at the 2:45 minute mark of the second video below.