Drake Comes Out as Surprise Guest at Nicki Minaj's Toronto Tour Stop, Gives Her Kiss on the Cheek

Nicki Minaj didn't hesitate to bring out her longtime Young Money partner and frequent collaborator, Drake, during a Toronto stop of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Drizzy was a special guest at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night (April 30), just hours after getting a fiery six-minute response from Kendrick Lamar on diss track "Euphoria."
But while the 6 God didn't speak on Lamar, he got major props from Minaj, who called him an "icon" and "legend" after performing their latest collaboration, "Needle." After giving Minaj a kiss on the cheek before she retreated backstage for a costume change, the venue went up when Drake performed "Rich Baby Daddy" off his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.
Later, Drake teased a potential follow-up to his Lamar-aimed tracks "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made (Freestyle)," saying, "You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do," before exiting the stage.
Earlier in the day, Drake sent subliminal shots to Lamar on Instagram via liked posts before comparing "Euphoria" to a poetry scene from the 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You.
But last night wouldn't be the first time that Drake came through for Minaj on her recent tour. During some trouble at the Canadian border last month, causing her Montreal show to be delayed, the "Evil Ways" rapper "made a couple calls" for Minaj, which allowed her to perform three hours after her scheduled concert time.