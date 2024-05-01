Lil Tjay Arrested on His Birthday at Miami Airport

Lil Tjay was arrested on his birthday at Miami-Opa Locka airport on Tuesday, April 30.

As confirmed by the Miami Dade Police Department in an email with Complex News, Lil Tjay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested on a warrant at the Florida airport at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time. The rapper turned 23 the same day as the arrest and has since been released on a $500 bond. Information regarding the details of the warrant remains unclear, although it is dated Sept. 8, 2021, and appears to be related to a missed court date.

Lil Tjay has since responded to reports of his arrest with a post on Instagram. "I AINT HEAR NUN THE BLOGS SAID CAUSE WHERE IM AT IT AINT NO SERVICE," he wrote alongside a series of photos showing him celebrating his birthday and hanging out on a private plane. "500 ON MY BDAY SHI** BOUT NUN I DESERVE IT 🤷🏾‍♂️✈️"