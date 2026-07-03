Louisiana

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Mystikal in a white outfit and blue hat performing on stage, with blue lighting and a smoky background.
Music

Mystikal Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Spitting on Victim, Making Her Pray

The civil suit in question centers on the same assault at the heart of Mystikal's criminal case, which led to a 20-year sentence.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

Mystikal's Son Speaks On Rapper's 20-Year Rape Sentence: "I Hope You Get the Help You Need"

Million Tyler sat in the courtroom during sentencing and heard the victim describe the 2022 assault at his father's Prairieville home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with a mustache and slicked-back hair in a tuxedo at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Arrest Saga Ends With Probation, Lawyer Says Incident Was 'Minor Mardi Gras Bar Tussle'

LaBeouf previously spoke publicly about the incident in an interview with Andrew Callaghan.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
Charles Barkley rests his head on Shaquille O'Neal's shoulder. Both are holding microphones and smiling, wearing suits.
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Used His Master's Degree Graduation to Jokingly Shade Charles Barkley

Shaq has earned a master's degree from Louisiana State University, where he also played college basketball.

Joe Price61 days ago
Advertisement
Lane Kiffin Explains Why He Took a $91M Contract: 'No Segregation'
Sports

Lane Kiffin Explains His $91M LSU Move After Messy Ole Miss Exit

Inside Kiffin’s polarizing jump from Ole Miss to LSU, and how race, recruiting, and a $91M bet on Baton Rouge reshaped his college football legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Boosie Badazz attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Boosie Badazz Asks for Principal's Reinstatement After Unauthorized School Visit

The Baton Rouge rapper said he "feels bad" after a Lafayette high school principal was placed on leave for letting him visit the school without permission from the district.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
Red and blue police lights on top of a white vehicle, with trees blurred in the background.
Life

Eight Children Killed, Two Others Wounded in Louisiana Mass Shooting

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux described the incident as "maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had."

Alex Ocho90 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation Responds After Shreveport Donation Criticism

The rapper and entertainment mogul donated $500,000 to local non-profits in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams104 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Diddy.
Music

50 Cent Makes Good on Diddy Doc Promise, Donates $500,000 to Non-Profits

"I like to speak through my actions," Fif said of his charitable deeds.

tara mahadevan113 days ago
Advertisement
Shia Labeouf with sunglasses and a mustache, wearing a white shirt and black jacket, stands in front of a crowd of photographers.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Got Into Another Altercation Outside a New Orleans Bar

In February, the troubled actor was arrested for his involvement in an altercation in New Orleans.

Joe Price114 days ago
Former Louisiana Mayor Allegedly Ordered Plan B Off DoorDash After Sexually Abusing Son's Friend
Life

Former Louisiana Mayor on Trial as DoorDash Driver Testifies About Plan B Delivery

A DoorDash driver testified about delivering Plan B to the former Louisiana mayor’s home during her ongoing trial over alleged 2024 charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Shia LaBeouf in a tuxedo, Kid Cudi in casual wear, and Thundercat in a stylish outfit with sunglasses and gloves.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi and Thundercat Offered Help After New Orleans Mardi Gras Arrest

LaBeouf, 39, was arrested after an alleged physical altercation in February.

Trace William Cowen138 days ago
Shia LaBeouf in a beige jacket and blue jeans walks on a sidewalk, with a bicycle and a building in the background.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Wears Cowboy Boots, Tells Reporter 'Don't Be Silly' in Arrival to New Orleans Court

Complex has reached out to LaBeouf's reps for comment.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Hits Out at Louisiana Attorney General Over 'Bullsh*t-Ass Lawsuit'

The rapper has been accused of exploiting late SU student Caleb Wilson to promote last year's iteration of his Boosie Bash.

Jaelani Turner-Williams147 days ago
Advertisement
Shia LaBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Allegedly Called Reporter 'Silly B*tch' When Asked About New Orleans Arrest

The actor, who was charged with simple battery after his Mardi Gras arrest, is alleged to have used the f-slur during the incident, according to police.

Trace William Cowen148 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with a beard holding a framed artwork, standing indoors with a tropical plant visible through the window.
Style

Meet the New Orleans Artist Shia LaBeouf Bought Pieces From Prior to Mardi Gras Arrest Saga

Before his much-publicized Mardi Gras arrest, LaBeouf showed love to a local New Orleans artist.

Trace William Cowen148 days ago
Shia LaBeouf holding a piece of paper with his mouth, making a hand gesture, surrounded by people in a lively setting.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Goes Back to Bourbon Street After New Orleans Arrest, Calls Mardi Gras 'Amazing'

"Free me," the actor wrote in a social media update on Wednesday.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App