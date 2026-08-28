US Open Tennis Odds: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka the Favorites

Parity is often a foreign concept in tennis, particularly when it comes to the US Open. On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz has won two out of the last four US Opens. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka has won the last two tournaments at Flushing Meadows. This year, though, feels quite different. While Alcaraz is the favorite to win the men’s tourney, and Sabalenka is the favorite to win on the women’s side, there are serious doubts about how both former champions will play over the next few weeks. The US Open odds board at Fanatics has seven men’s players listed at +2000 or lower. On the women’s side, eight players are listed at +2000 or lower. Here is a look at the top contenders for the men’s and women’s fields.

US Open men’s odds

Here is a look at US Open men’s tennis odds.

Carlos Alcaraz (+240)

Alexander Zverev (+300)

Novak Djokovic (+700)

Ben Shelton (+1100)

Arthur Fils (+1200)

Taylor Fritz (+1200)

Rafael Jodar (+1200)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (+2800)

Flavio Cobolli (+3500)

Jakub Mensik (+3500)

It’s New York City, and Alcaraz is looking to have his “Willis Reed moment.” The defending US Open champion has not played in a competitive tournament since the Barcelona Open in April as he has been dealing with an inflamed tendon sheath in his right wrist. Anything seems to be on the table for Alcaraz in the coming days. A first round exit? A miraculous run to the finals? Or something in the middle? Not participating in this year’s US Open is Jannik Sinner. The world’s No. 1-ranked player has not played in a tournament since winning Wimbledon as he is dealing with a knee injury. “[The field] does feel wide open,” tennis analyst Casey Dellacqua told AusOpen.com. “We’ve all anticipated this Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry and yet this year it hasn’t really unfolded. But what it has done is obviously created that opportunity for other players to come through. I think players like [Alexander] Zverev, even like a Ben Shelton in New York … or a Novak Djokovic. You can never kind of not discuss him. But yeah, I think Sinner being out after probably being the firm favorite in New York has definitely opened up the draw a lot. So it’s a real chance for a lot of the rest of the players in the draw to really grab the opportunity.

US Open women’s odds

Here is a look at US Open women’s tennis odds.

Aryna Sabalenka (+330)

Coco Gauff (+550)

Iga Swiatek (+550)

Naomi Osaka (+1100)

Jessica Pegula (+1200)

Elena Rybakina (+1200)

Mirra Andreeva (+1500)

Amanda Anisimova (+1800)

Marta Kostyuk (+2200)

Karolina Muchova (+2800)