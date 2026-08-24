49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution Bust, Pleads No Contest

San Francisco 49ers majority owner Jed York was arrested Sunday morning in East Palestine, Ohio as part of a prostitution operation, then appeared in court the following day and walked out with a no-contest plea, a one-day sentence, and $1,150 in fines.

York, whose legal name is John Edward York, was taken into custody at approximately 9:35 a.m. ET at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community off state Route 170, according to KRON4. The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force led the operation, with the East Palestine Police Department assisting.

After the arrest, York was booked into Columbiana County Jail and posted a $5,000 bond. A mugshot was released through the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office.