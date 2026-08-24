Sports

49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution Bust, Pleads No Contest

York was taken into custody Sunday morning at a mobile home community in East Palestine, Ohio, and sentenced Monday to one day in jail on two misdemeanor counts.

49ers owner Jed York in an orange jumpsuit stands against a height measurement chart, looking at the camera.
Columbiana County

Key Takeaways

  • 49ers majority owner Jed York was arrested during a prostitution operation at an East Palestine, Ohio, mobile home community and posted a $5,000 bond.
  • York pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, receiving concurrent one-day jail sentences with credit for time served and $1,150 in fines.
  • The 46-year-old Youngstown native became the 49ers’ CEO in 2008 and principal owner in 2024, and he also co-owns Leeds United.

San Francisco 49ers majority owner Jed York was arrested Sunday morning in East Palestine, Ohio as part of a prostitution operation, then appeared in court the following day and walked out with a no-contest plea, a one-day sentence, and $1,150 in fines.

York, whose legal name is John Edward York, was taken into custody at approximately 9:35 a.m. ET at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community off state Route 170, according to KRON4. The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force led the operation, with the East Palestine Police Department assisting.

After the arrest, York was booked into Columbiana County Jail and posted a $5,000 bond. A mugshot was released through the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office.

He ultimately faced two misdemeanors: disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. A judge sentenced him to one day in jail on each count, to be served concurrently, with credit for time already served, per the New York Post.

York was ordered to pay $150 for the disorderly conduct charge and $1,000 for possessing criminal tools. A court transaction statement confirmed both fines had been paid. The court also ordered $160 seized during the case forfeited to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and directed that York's cell phone be returned to him, per TMZ.

York, 46, grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, about 30 miles north of East Palestine, and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School there. He was named CEO of the 49ers in 2008 and became the franchise's principal owner in 2024 after acquiring enough shares from his mother. He is also a co-owner of Leeds United.

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