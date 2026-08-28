In August 2018, Deadline announced that The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay would be producing the Warner Bros. Wile E. Coyote movie (which wasn’t called Coyote vs. Acme at the time); the article spent more time talking about the accolades of McKay and the Silberman Brothers, who were going to be writing the film. Dave Green was announced as director in December 2019, with the Silbermans now listed as producers, no longer writing the film.

By December 2020, McKay and the Silbermans were no longer attached to the project, and by March 2023, Samy Burch, Jeremy Slater, and James Gunn were credited with the film’s story.

Meanwhile, casting announcements were underway, with John Cena officially joining the project in February 2022 as the defense lawyer for Acme Corporation. The following month, Forte was cast as Wile E. Coyote’s attorney, with Lana Condor also joining the cast.

By the end of 2022, many Looney Tunes favorites were announced for the film, from Bugs Bunny and Tweety Bird to Daffy Duck and Yosemite Sam. (Porky Pig was confirmed in January 2023.) Using Who Framed Roger Rabbit as a guide, the live-action portion of Coyote vs. Acme was shot between March and May 2022, with Wile E. and the Looney Tunes characters added later.