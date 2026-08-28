Style

50 Cent Makes Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold the Style Move of His 2026 Run

The luxury watch has been a huge part of some of Fif's biggest appearances this year.

50 Cent.
Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent has made the Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold 44mm a staple of his 2026 run, wearing it at events in New York and Los Angeles.
  • He paired the skeletonized chronograph with Amiri and Bottega at his Planet Hollywood Times Square menu launch, then wore it during a surprise "Ride Wit U" performance with Joe at VERZUZ.
  • The watch combines a warm 18K King Gold case with a black rubber strap and Hublot’s 354-component HUB1280 Unico flyback chronograph movement, which delivers about 72 hours of power reserve.

50 Cent has had a busy 2026, and one particular Hublot watch has been right there with him enjoying the ride.

The rapper and entrepreneur has been spotted wearing the Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold 44mm at high-profile appearances on both coasts, including the Planet Hollywood Times Square "Faves" menu launch in New York and the Apple Music x Complex VERZUZ event in Los Angeles.

At the Planet Hollywood event, 50 paired the skeletonized chronograph with an Amiri look and Bottega accessories, making the Hublot one of the standout pieces of his outfit.

The appearance came months after 50 and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl announced a $100 million partnership in March aimed at transforming PH Live into a larger entertainment destination. The plans include immersive hospitality experiences, LED production technology and celebrity performances.

50 also curated a "Faves" menu for the Times Square location featuring chicken tenders, smash burgers and a 12-ounce Prime New York Strip, along with references to his catalog through items and cocktails including "21 Questions,” "Candy Shop" and "The Power Box."

At the Joe vs. Donell Jones VERZUZ event presented by Apple Music and Complex, 50 made a surprise appearance wearing the watch, joining Joe onstage to perform their collaboration "Ride Wit U."

The watch itself carries plenty of presence. Its 44mm case is constructed from Hublot's proprietary 18K King Gold alloy, which incorporates platinum and produces a distinctive warmer gold finish. The King Gold bezel features six of the brand's signature H-shaped titanium screws, while the open-worked black dial puts much of the watch’s mechanics on display.

Inside is Hublot’s in-house HUB1280 Unico movement, a self-winding flyback chronograph composed of 354 components and offering approximately 72 hours of power reserve. Despite all that gold, Hublot finishes the watch with a structured black rubber strap and an 18K King Gold and black PVD titanium deployant buckle.

That combination is deeply connected to the brand’s history. Hublot founder Carlo Crocco challenged traditional luxury watchmaking conventions in 1980 by combining precious gold cases with rubber straps. The philosophy was later expanded under Jean-Claude Biver and dubbed the "Art of Fusion," eventually becoming central to the Big Bang collection.

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