50 Cent Makes Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold the Style Move of His 2026 Run

The watch combines a warm 18K King Gold case with a black rubber strap and Hublot’s 354-component HUB1280 Unico flyback chronograph movement, which delivers about 72 hours of power reserve.

He paired the skeletonized chronograph with Amiri and Bottega at his Planet Hollywood Times Square menu launch, then wore it during a surprise "Ride Wit U" performance with Joe at VERZUZ.

50 Cent has had a busy 2026, and one particular Hublot watch has been right there with him enjoying the ride. The rapper and entrepreneur has been spotted wearing the Hublot Big Bang Unico King Gold 44mm at high-profile appearances on both coasts, including the Planet Hollywood Times Square "Faves" menu launch in New York and the Apple Music x Complex VERZUZ event in Los Angeles.

At the Planet Hollywood event, 50 paired the skeletonized chronograph with an Amiri look and Bottega accessories, making the Hublot one of the standout pieces of his outfit.

The appearance came months after 50 and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl announced a $100 million partnership in March aimed at transforming PH Live into a larger entertainment destination. The plans include immersive hospitality experiences, LED production technology and celebrity performances. 50 also curated a "Faves" menu for the Times Square location featuring chicken tenders, smash burgers and a 12-ounce Prime New York Strip, along with references to his catalog through items and cocktails including "21 Questions,” "Candy Shop" and "The Power Box." At the Joe vs. Donell Jones VERZUZ event presented by Apple Music and Complex, 50 made a surprise appearance wearing the watch, joining Joe onstage to perform their collaboration "Ride Wit U."