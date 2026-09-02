Milo Yiannopoulos ‘Ashamed’ of Past Trump Support After ICE Arrest, Says Ye Was 'Worried' About Him

Milo Yiannopoulos, a key figure in Ye’s inner circle, says he’s “ashamed” he ever supported Donald Trump after his ICE arrest and subsequent deportation, which he says left him “weeping like an old woman” for an hour.

As previously reported, Yiannopoulos, whose title under the artist formerly known as Kanye West as of May 2025 was Head of Special Projects, was arrested in Louisiana on Aug. 27, one day before Ye’s New Orleans show. While ICE reps argued that he had chosen to “overstay his welcome” and failed to show up for an immigration hearing, Yiannopoulos has disputed these claims in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

“I think maybe in the past I’ve been a little bit blasé when people talked about their trauma, a little bit kind of cavalier when people talked about stuff kind of lingering with them, but I get it now,” Yiannopoulos, who said in the same interview that he doesn’t “do the right-wing provocateur thing anymore,” said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. The thing that astonishes me, I have to say, is to see the various bits of the American government, all the machinery of the government, kind of lining up to lie.”

In short, Yiannopoulos, born in the U.K. but married to a U.S. citizen, says his green card was canceled without him being informed due to notices being sent to an address at which he longer resides, adding that the government was aware that he “wasn’t there.”

Yiannopoulos further criticized the arrest and deportation as “politically motivated,” emphasizing in his conversation with Morgan that he regrets his past support of Trump, likening the current administration to a “mentally ill heap of crazy” comprised of “unstable and lunatic people” with a looming influence over the POTUS’s decisions.