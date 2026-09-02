Selena's Sister, Mother Issue Response to A.B.'s 'Serious and False Insinuations'

Selena’s family members Marcella Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga are responding to A.B. Quintanilla’s alleged lawsuit.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday (Sept. 2) through Selena’s official social media accounts, the late singer’s mother and sister responded to A.B. announcing that he is suing Suzette over unspecified “facts and circumstances” relating to their father, Abraham Quintanilla, who passed away in December 2025.

“We have seen A.B.'s recent public statement. Because it contains serious and false insinuations concerning Suzette, Abraham, and our family, we feel it is necessary to correct the record,” the statement began. “Marcella has never before felt the need to publicly address private family matters. She is doing so now because statements involving her late husband, her daughter, and her family should not be allowed to stand when they are false.”

Suzette and Marcella claim that they have “never” been served with nor have they been able to locate any lawsuit or other court-filed complaint regarding A.B.'s allegations.

“So, we ask a simple question: What lawsuit? Where was it filed? What is the case number? A.B. also refers repeatedly to ‘years’ of family circumstances, ‘facts,’ and ‘evidence’ while making serious insinuations concerning Suzette, his father, and this family,” the statement continued. “Those insinuations are false. There was no theft by Suzette. Suzette has not stolen, misappropriated, or improperly taken money or property belonging to A.B., Abraham, Marcella, Chris, Selena's estate, or any family-owned or jointly owned business.”

The statement also clarified that Suzette has “no intention” of selling off Selena’s personal belongings and insisted that a potential sale of ownership interest “should not be mischaracterized” as the sale of Selena’s personal belongings.

“We are also unaware of any wrongdoing by Abraham that supports what A.B. now appears to be suggesting about his father,” the statement continued. “Words such as ‘facts’ and ‘evidence’ have meaning. If A.B. has evidence that Suzette stole or misappropriated anything, he should present it. If he is alleging wrongdoing by Abraham, he should clearly state what he is alleging rather than leaving the public to speculate about a man who is no longer here to respond for himself.