Selena's Sister, Mother Issue Response to A.B.'s 'Serious and False Insinuations'

Selena’s family members Marcella Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga are responding to A.B. Quintanilla’s alleged lawsuit.
In a joint statement issued on Wednesday (Sept. 2) through Selena’s official social media accounts, the late singer’s mother and sister responded to A.B. announcing that he is suing Suzette over unspecified “facts and circumstances” relating to their father, Abraham Quintanilla, who passed away in December 2025.
“We have seen A.B.'s recent public statement. Because it contains serious and false insinuations concerning Suzette, Abraham, and our family, we feel it is necessary to correct the record,” the statement began. “Marcella has never before felt the need to publicly address private family matters. She is doing so now because statements involving her late husband, her daughter, and her family should not be allowed to stand when they are false.”
Suzette and Marcella claim that they have “never” been served with nor have they been able to locate any lawsuit or other court-filed complaint regarding A.B.'s allegations.
“So, we ask a simple question: What lawsuit? Where was it filed? What is the case number? A.B. also refers repeatedly to ‘years’ of family circumstances, ‘facts,’ and ‘evidence’ while making serious insinuations concerning Suzette, his father, and this family,” the statement continued. “Those insinuations are false. There was no theft by Suzette. Suzette has not stolen, misappropriated, or improperly taken money or property belonging to A.B., Abraham, Marcella, Chris, Selena's estate, or any family-owned or jointly owned business.”
The statement also clarified that Suzette has “no intention” of selling off Selena’s personal belongings and insisted that a potential sale of ownership interest “should not be mischaracterized” as the sale of Selena’s personal belongings.
“We are also unaware of any wrongdoing by Abraham that supports what A.B. now appears to be suggesting about his father,” the statement continued. “Words such as ‘facts’ and ‘evidence’ have meaning. If A.B. has evidence that Suzette stole or misappropriated anything, he should present it. If he is alleging wrongdoing by Abraham, he should clearly state what he is alleging rather than leaving the public to speculate about a man who is no longer here to respond for himself.
“And if these claims cannot be identified or supported, insinuations of financial or other misconduct should not be presented to the public as though they are established facts.”
Suzette and Marcella clarified that they have no interest in “attacking” nor “humiliating” A.B., insisting that they are responding merely because their silence “should not be mistaken for agreement with statements that are false.”
“We love A.B. He is our son and brother. But loving someone does not require us to accept false accusations or remain silent while the reputations of Suzette, Abraham, and our family are called into question. We will continue to protect our family, Abraham's memory, Selena's legacy, and the truth,” the statement concluded.
Fronted by their late sister, Suzette, 59, and A.B., 62, were the drummer and bassist for their family band, Selena y Los Dinos. The group disbanded following Selena’s shooting death in March 1995 at the hands of her former fan club president Yolanda Saldívar.
Suzette is currently the CEO of her family’s production company, Q-Productions. She assumed the role in 2016, taking over for her father Abraham.
After Selena’s death, A.B. found commercial success as the founder of the Kumbia Kings in 1999, and later Kumbia All Starz in 2006.
The Quintanilla family, Selena’s widower Chris Pérez, alongside former bandmates Ricky Vela and Pete Astudillo, made public appearances together in 2025 for screenings of Selena’s Netflix documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy.