Former Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Daniel Adongo Deported by ICE After Visa Overstay

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Daniel Adongo has been deported from the United States after federal immigration authorities said he remained in the country years after his visa expired and accumulated a criminal record.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that Adongo, a native of Kenya, was removed from the U.S. on June 20 following a March ruling by a Department of Justice immigration judge who ordered his removal. The agency publicly announced the deportation this week.

According to ICE, Adongo overstayed a visa that expired in 2016, roughly a year after his NFL career came to an end. Before being deported, the 36-year-old was held at the Miami Correctional Facility in Indiana while in ICE custody.

Federal officials said Adongo was subject to mandatory detention under the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of certain non-U.S. citizens accused or convicted of qualifying offenses.

Authorities said Adongo was arrested several times over the past decade. ICE said his arrest history included allegations of felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct. The agency also noted that he was convicted in 2020 of criminal mischief resulting in property damage and sentenced to 364 days in jail.