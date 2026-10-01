Donald Trump Signs ‘Super Intelligence’ Agreement With Awkward Misspelling

Politicians mocked the error as Trump pushed to rebrand artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” amid calls for tighter AI regulation.

The White House shared the document with an awkward typo identifying Trump as “President of the Unites States.”

A joint agreement about artificial intelligence features the signature of Donald Trump and an embarrassing typo below it. In a post shared by the White House’s X account on Wednesday, Trump is referred to as “President of the Unites States,” instead of “President of the United States.” The document includes the signatures of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman, SpaceXAI founder Elon Musk, and Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang.

The pledge was signed after Trump hosted a luncheon with the tech executives at the White House on Wednesday. Known as the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence,” the “morally binding” document calls for self-policing when it comes to artificial intelligence, which Trump has attempted to rebrand as “super intelligence” amid concerns over AI regulation and the push for AI data centers from the Trump administration.

A few politicians have taken advantage of the opportunity to point out the typo.