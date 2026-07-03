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A smartphone displaying the Instagram logo is held up in front of a screen showing the Meta logo.
Life

Meta Removes Instagram AI Feature After User Backlash Over Public Photo References

Meta has scrapped a newly launched Instagram AI feature that allowed users to generate images by referencing public accounts, saying the tool "missed the mark" after facing criticism from users, creators, and talent agencies.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
Tyler, The Creator attends Paramount Pictures' "Jackass: Best And Last" Los Angeles premiere at Paramount Theatre on June 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says Meta Glasses ‘Need to Be Banned’ Amid Privacy and Consent Concerns

Tyler thinks that anyone who actively uses the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses is "a real weirdo."

Joe Price22 days ago
Smartphone displaying the Meta logo, with blurred Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp icons in the background.
Pop Culture

Meta and YouTube Ordered to Pay $6 Million in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

A Los Angeles jury awarded $6,000,000 to the plaintiff in a case that could reshape how tech platforms are held accountable.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance113 days ago
Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram at Meta, speaks during the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles on October 9, 2025.
Life

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Says 16 Hours of Daily Social Media Use Is Not an Addiction

Mosseri hit back against suggestions that Instagram and other social media platforms were damaging for the mental health of minors.

Joe Price155 days ago
Black smart sunglasses with round lenses and small cameras on the corners of the frames.
Style

Oakley Meta HSTN Black Smart Glasses: How to Buy on Complex

Meta's performance AI glasses with built-in Meta AI is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff162 days ago
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Two pairs of black Ray-Ban sunglasses with green lenses, featuring a classic Wayfarer design and the Ray-Ban logo on the arms.
Style

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: How to Buy

The frames are integrated with AI, so you can listen, call, capture and livestream on the go.

Complex Staff164 days ago
A stock image shows the App Store page for Meta's X/Twitter rival, Threads.
Life

Meta's Threads Now Has More Daily Mobile Users Than Elon Musk's X

The platform formerly known as Twitter appears to be losing ground with mobile users.

Joe Price180 days ago
A smartphone screen displaying the Instagram logo and name, with a colorful blurred background.
Life

Instagram CEO 'Swears' Meta 'Does Not Listen to Your Microphone'

Adam Mosseri posted a "myth-busting" video to clear up speculation.

tara mahadevan289 days ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the ACLU SoCal Bill Of Rights Dinner
Pop Culture

Joseph Gordon‑Levitt Warns Meta’s AI Chatbots Pose Risk to Minors

The actor and filmmaker raises concerns about Meta’s AI chatbots.

Sienna Dubois 290 days ago
Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Launches $100M Lawsuits as Police Freeze His Supercar Money

Big-tech lawsuits in the U.S. and a frozen supercar deposit in Britain — Tate’s week just took another wild turn.

Maggie Ekberg334 days ago
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A hand holding a smartphone displaying the "Ask Meta AI anything" interface, with the Meta logo in the background.
Life

New Jersey Man Dies After Rushing to Meet AI Kendall Jenner-Inspired Chatbot

An AI chatbot convinced a cognitively impaired 76-year-old man to visit her New York apartment.

Alex Ocho335 days ago
A person with long hair holding a smartphone, wearing a black jacket, in front of a teal background.
Pop Culture

Influencer Making Over $100,000 on Alleged 'Competitive' Diet Group Gets Restricted by Meta

Meta restricted monetization on Liv Schmidt's "Skinni Société" group after reports claimed the community encouraged disordered eating to teenagers.

Alex Ocho419 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen526 days ago
Split image. Left: Jesse Eisenberg in a red cap and black sweater. Right: Mark Zuckerberg in a black coat and tie.
Pop Culture

Jesse Eisenberg Wants to Distance Himself From Mark Zuckerberg Due to ‘Problematic’ Meta Policies

Last month, Zuckerberg announced plans to end Meta's third party fact-checking policy on Facebook and Instagram in the U.S.

Alex Ocho528 days ago
Mark Zuckerberg and Joe Biden, both in suits, appear in a split image. Zuckerberg looks to the side, while Biden gazes forward.
Life

Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Wanted to Censor Facebook

The tech CEO claims the Biden administration wanted to remove Facebook posts that cast the COVID-19 vaccine in a negative light.

tara mahadevan554 days ago
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