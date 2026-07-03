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The long-awaited, oft-requested feature launches today (June 8).Trace William Cowen
An introduction to the Meta Quest II, some of the experiences one can expect, a few games worth playing, and a broader look at the Metaverse in VR.Paul Weber
Complex Cananda talked with sneaker expert Elizabeth Semmelhack about sneakers in the metaverse, and the upcoming Bata Shoe Museum exhibit 'Future Now.'Calum Marsh
Two men operating a PC company filed for the trademark on Aug. 23, and they aren’t giving up the name easily after Facebook announced the name change last week.Brenton Blanchet