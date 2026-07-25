Donald Trump Says LeBron James Is 'Maybe a Racist' After 76ers Signing

President Donald Trump took a swipe at LeBron James just hours after the NBA superstar officially announced he was joining the Philadelphia 76ers, suggesting the four-time champion is "maybe a racist" while explaining why he believes Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked to weigh in on the long-running debate between James and Jordan. Rather than comparing their accomplishments on the court, Trump pointed to his personal relationship with the former Chicago Bulls legend.

"Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He's a really good guy," Trump said.

He then turned his attention to James.

"I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist. Maybe he doesn't like Trump. But I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way."