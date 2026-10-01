50 Cent Shares Quick Reaction to Rick Ross Domestic Violence Arrest: 'LOL'

Rick Ross was arrested on domestic violence charges in Florida on Thursday (Oct. 1), leading to a response from 50 Cent within minutes. As previously reported, Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, showed up in Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records on Thursday, with charges listed as battery by strangulation and battery. Online records showed that the Set in Stone artist was booked shortly after 6:00 a.m. local time. “LOL,” Fif wrote in a quickly shared Instagram update, seen below. “ARRESTED.”

When news of Ross’s arrest first broke, it wasn’t immediately confirmed whether the allegations against him were connected to claims recently made by Jazzma Kendrick. Last month, Kendrick accused Ross of having “put his hands on me.” She also shared a photo, alleging that it showed “the day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.” Fif previously had a reaction to those claims, calling Ross a “punk” and suggesting that he was “stressed” about the commercial performance of his most recent album, Set in Stone. “I’d laugh at him, but domestic violence is not a joke,” he said at the time. As of this writing, Ross himself has not publicly addressed Thursday’s arrest. An attorney representing him, however, told CBS News Miami that the allegations against his client are “false.” “He’s innocent,” the attorney said, adding that “everything is going to come out.”

Complex has reached out to Ross’s legal rep for additional comment. This story may be updated.