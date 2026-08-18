Two names have dominated the AFC East over the last quarter century: Tom Brady and Josh Allen. Since the 2003 season, these two quarterbacks have accounted for 21 of 23 division titles
Chad Pennington and the 2008 Miami Dolphins were the only team other than Brady’s Pats to win an AFC East title between 2003 and 2019. Then, after Brady departed for Tampa Bay in March 2020, it became Josh Allen’s turn to run off five consecutive division titles. But Drake Maye and the New England Patriots ended that streak last season.
With the 2026 NFL regular season approaching, the quarterback situation in the AFC East is clear. Buffalo and New England have their franchise quarterbacks—two of the 20 best starting quarterbacks in the NFL. The New York Jets dipped into its past, acquiring veteran Geno Smith in March as a stopgap until they can find their signal-caller of the future. And Miami signed free agent Malik Willis last offseason. The division is up for grabs. This is Every AFC East Starting Quarterback Ranked from Worst to Best.
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Geno Smith
Team: New York Jets
Age: 35
2025 Stats: 302-448 67.4 CMP% 3,025 19 TD 17 INT 84.7 RTG
When the New York Jets season ended, NFL insiders predicted they’d select Oregon QB Dante Moore with the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But when the 21-year-old decided to return for his redshirt junior season, the Jets pivoted to Geno Smith, their second round pick from 2013. Smith’s first tenure with the Jets from 2013-16 was a disaster—he threw too many picks, lost his job, and was punched by a teammate over a $600 debt. He reinvented himself into a highly accurate, rhythm passer with the Seattle Seahawks but regressed last season with the Raiders and led the league in interceptions. The Jets hope Smith can provide veteran leadership and stability until the team finds its quarterback of the future, presumably in the 2027 Draft. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Malik Willis
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 27
2025 Stats: 30-35 85.7 CMP% 422 YDS 3 TD 0 INT 145.5 RTG
After moving on from six-season starter Tua Tagovailoa, their oft-injured starter, way-too-expensive former first round pick, the Dolphins signed Malik Willis to a three-year $67.5 million contract. Willis, a former third round pick of the Tennessee Titans, showed flashes of brilliance last season as Jordan Love’s backup in Green Bay. He’s a dual threat with a big arm, twitchy athleticism, and has made strides as a traditional drop back passer. —TG
Drake Maye
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 23
2025 Stats: 354-492 72.0 CMP% 4,394 YDS 31 TD 8 INT 113.5 RTG
Any questions about the Drake Maye era in Foxborough were put to rest after his 2025 season. The former UNC standout took a staggering leap forward during his sophomore campaign, consistently playing like one of the best QBs in the game. Maye led the league in passer rating (113.5) and completion percentage (72.0%), showcasing the kind of pinpoint accuracy and poise that New England hasn't seen since a guy named Brady left town. Maye’s stellar numbers as a passer also overshadow his underrated mobility, and following a season when it all came together for the 23-year-old, the sky is the absolute limit for the reigning Most Improved Player.—Jeff Smith
Josh Allen
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 30
2025 Stats: 319-460 69.3 CMP% 3,668 YDS 25 TD 10 INT 102.2 RTG
Allen didn’t put up video game numbers like his 2024 campaign but entered the postseason poised to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season. Then, a familiar thing occurred. Buffalo lost in the AFC Divisional Round. This time, however, the season didn’t end at the hands of Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow as it had from 2021 to 2025. The Bills lost in overtime to the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix. Allen was terrible on that day, accounting for four turnovers. Now, Buffalo hopes that first-year head coach Joe Brady, the team’s longtime offensive coordinator, can take them to the next level. —TG