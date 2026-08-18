Two names have dominated the AFC East over the last quarter century: Tom Brady and Josh Allen. Since the 2003 season, these two quarterbacks have accounted for 21 of 23 division titles

Chad Pennington and the 2008 Miami Dolphins were the only team other than Brady’s Pats to win an AFC East title between 2003 and 2019. Then, after Brady departed for Tampa Bay in March 2020, it became Josh Allen’s turn to run off five consecutive division titles. But Drake Maye and the New England Patriots ended that streak last season.

With the 2026 NFL regular season approaching, the quarterback situation in the AFC East is clear. Buffalo and New England have their franchise quarterbacks—two of the 20 best starting quarterbacks in the NFL. The New York Jets dipped into its past, acquiring veteran Geno Smith in March as a stopgap until they can find their signal-caller of the future. And Miami signed free agent Malik Willis last offseason. The division is up for grabs. This is Every AFC East Starting Quarterback Ranked from Worst to Best.