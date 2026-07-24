Tom Brady

Tom Brady has an NFL career defined by clutch moments and record-breaking achievements, including seven Super Bowl wins that cemented him as the greatest quarterback in league history. He was born Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California, USA. His 23-year run, spanning the Patriots dynasty and a late-career resurgence with the Buccaneers, showcased resilience and leadership under pressure. Off the field, Brady revolutionized athlete wellness with his TB12 method, promoting pliability and recovery as essentials for longevity. His regimen has cultivated a dedicated following among athletes and wellness enthusiasts who look to his holistic, disciplined approach for sustainable performance gains.

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Tom Brady holding a football and wearing a cap, Logan Paul in sunglasses and a green jersey.
Sports

Tom Brady and Logan Paul Exchange Middle Fingers During 2026 World Cup Final

Video from the World Cup final showed Tom Brady flipping off Logan Paul before the WWE star immediately returned the gesture.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Logan Paul and Tom Brady in sports jerseys and caps converse on a field.
Sports

Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul During Heated Fanatics Fest Confrontation

The NFL legend and WWE star reignited their playful feud in New York, with Karl-Anthony Towns stepping in after the onstage slap.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Jay-Z in a white shirt and hat, LeBron James in a suit speaking, and Tom Brady in a cap and black shirt.
Pop Culture

Jay-Z Links Up With LeBron James and Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest NYC

The trio posed together at Fanatics Fest, where fans also got a first look at the highly anticipated KAWS x MLB collaboration before its Complex launch.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Gisele Bündchen in a black, sparkling dress, posing with hands on hips against a peach background.
Pop Culture

Gisele Bündchen Calls Husband Joaquim Valente an 'Incredible Role Model' in Father's Day Post

The 45-year-old model welcomed a baby boy with Valente in February 2025.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Tom Brady Reunites with Ex to Celebrate Son Jack's High School Graduation
Sports

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan Briefly Reunited at Son Jack’s Graduation

Inside the rare family moment that brought Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan, and their blended crew together for Jack’s big milestone day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 09: Las Vegas Aces minority owner Tom Brady applauds during a 2025 WNBA championship ring ceremony for the Aces before the team's home opener against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Yes, Tom Brady’s New Beverage Brand Really Is Called ‘Good Nut'

The Gopuff-exclusive drink product began trending in the U.S. for its suggestive name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Alix Earle at the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show on May 16, 2026 in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Tom Brady attends Gucci Mansion on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alix Earle Says She Prefers Dating Older Men: ‘I Want Someone to Take Care of Me’

Alix Earle has been linked to Tom Brady in recent months.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
DETROIT, MI - MAY 13: Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons during Round Two Game Five of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: TNT college basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Connecticut Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sports

Charles Barkley Calls Max Strus a 'Pretty Man,' Refuses to 'Look Him Dead in the Eyes'

Barkley gushed about the Cleveland Cavaliers guard being "good-looking."

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 09: Las Vegas Aces minority owner Tom Brady applauds during a 2025 WNBA championship ring ceremony for the Aces before the team's home opener against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mercury defeated the Aces 99-66.
Music

Shaq Recalls Being 400 Pounds, Jokes He Wants to Be As 'Sexy' As Tom Brady

The retired NBA player joked that he "couldn't stop" looking at Brady.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
Tom Brady
Sports

Tom Brady Busts Out $6 Million Rolex at Kevin Hart Roast

The retired NFL player wore the stunning timepiece for Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart' as a form of "payback."

tara mahadevan74 days ago
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Tom Brady and Kevin Hart
Sports

Kevin Hart Roast: Tom Brady Hits on Comedian's Wife, Jokes About Cheating Scandal

Hart infamously cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko, in 2017.

tara mahadevan74 days ago
Draymond Green and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson smiling and posing together at an event. Green wears sunglasses and a pink suit, and Johnson wears glasses and a black shirt.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson Tells Draymond Green It’s ‘Time to Retire’ at Kevin Hart Roast

During Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart,' The Rock turned his attention to the Golden State Warriors star.

Joe Price75 days ago
A split image of two men wearing sunglasses. The left man is in profile, and the right man is facing forward. Text overlays are present.
Style

Travis Scott Previews New Cactus Jack x Oakley Collaboration f/ Tom Brady and More

Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and more are modeling for new the sunglasses collection.

Alex Ocho78 days ago
Roan antelope, roan antelope (Hippotragus equinus) drinking, Savuti, Chobe National Park, Botswana.
Life

Scientists Are Trying to Bring Back a Blue Antelope That Went Extinct 200 Years Ago

The company behind the dire wolf pups now wants to bring back the bluebuck, the first large African mammal to go extinct in modern history.

Maggie Ekberg86 days ago
Three athletes in sports jerseys are featured, promoting the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Sports

Fanatics Flag Football Classic With Tom Brady Moves to Los Angeles

Other athletic stars have been announced for the event, including Jalen Hurts, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, and Robert Saleh.

Joe Price138 days ago
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Tom Brady in sunglasses wearing an NFL jacket, and Logan Paul with blond hair in a black vest.
Sports

Tom Brady Calls Logan Paul a ‘B*tch’ Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady and Logan Paul traded trash talk before facing off in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Mark Elibert142 days ago
Logan Paul and Tom Brady
Sports

Logan Paul Responds to Tom Brady, Calls Football 'Cute'

Paul thinks he'd out perform Brady athletically in multiple sports.

Trey Alston157 days ago
Tom Brady in a blue jacket and cap, and Logan Paul in a brown jacket, both at a Fanatics event.
Sports

Tom Brady on Logan Paul Comparing His Athelticism to NFL Players: ‘It’s Very Cute'

Tom Brady and Logan Paul playfully traded barbs ahead of their matchup in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Mark Elibert163 days ago

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