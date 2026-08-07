Josh Allen fantasy football ADP

When it comes to fantasy football quarterbacks, Josh Allen is in a class by himself. The Bills QB is ranked as the No. 1 fantasy QB across the board heading into the 2026-27 NFL season, as he has finished as the top fantasy quarterback in five of the past six seasons. The combination of his gaudy passing and elite rushing statistics makes Allen the ideal fantasy QB. Allen has thrown for at least 3,600 yards and at least 25 TDs in each season since 2020. He has also rushed for at least 500 yards in each season since 2021, and his rushing TD numbers have been highly impressive the past three seasons. Prior to the 2023 season, Allen’s career-high for rushing TDs in a season was 9. That number spiked to 15 rushing TDs in 2023 as tush-push-mania was sweeping through the NFL. In 2024, Allen had 12 rushing TDs, and last year he found the end zone with his legs 14 times.

Below, we will look at Allen’s ADP (Average Draft Position) with plenty of fantasy football drafts taking place this month. We will also take a look at Allen’s NFL betting odds for this season. Josh Allen ADP

Allen is ranked 27th in Yahoo’s current player rankings, and his basic ADP is 19.4. Here is a look at Allen’s ADP on other top fantasy football platforms:

ESPN: 20

CBS: 20

Sleeper: 30

Fantrax: 33

RTSports: 25

In standard 12-team PPR leagues, Allen is typically going late second round or early third round. Lamar Jackson, widely regarded as the second-best fantasy QB behind Allen, has a No. 33 overall ADP at FantasyPros. Where things get interesting is that the earliest Jackson was taken was No. 25, and the latest he was taken was No. 62. Allen’s best at FantasyPros was No. 25, and his worst was No. 27. Josh Allen fantasy football stock

Many pundits believe that Allen is in store for his greatest statistical season yet, as former offensive coordinator Joe Brady is the new head coach in Orchard Park. Allen’s former head coach, Sean McDermott, was a defensive-minded HC, so it’s entirely possible that Allen will put up career numbers under an offensive-oriented HC.