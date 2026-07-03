Indiana Fever

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sophie Cunningham Should Be Vice-President, Says Chuck Klosterman
Sports

Chuck Klosterman Says WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Could Be Vice President by 2050

She’s a WNBA star, a social media magnet and maybe WWE-bound, so why does Chuck Klosterman think Sophie Cunningham’s charisma could land her on a presidential ticket?

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 hours ago
Dave Portnoy Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Caitlin Clark Take, Says It's 'Steeped in Jealousy'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Caitlin Clark Take Is ‘Steeped in Jealousy’

Portnoy defends Caitlin Clark as the WNBA’s most popular player and says Abdul-Jabbar is blaming her for hype she never asked for.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Caitlin Clark: 'An Insult to a Lot of Great Players'
Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Calling Caitlin Clark the ‘Face of the WNBA’ Insults Other Players

The NBA legend praised Clark’s talent but argued that the label disrespects A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and other WNBA stars who built the league before her rise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Ring Girl
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Stuns UFC 329 Fans With Last-Minute Ring Girl Cameo

The Indiana Fever guard stunned UFC 329 fans with a last-minute Octagon cameo that even Dana White says wasn't part of the plan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
The Indiana Fever Got a Letter from Congress—Here's How They Responded
Sports

Caitlin Clark 'Hostile Workplace' Claims Reach Congress as Fever Says It Wasn't Involved

Lawmakers raise concerns about a potential 'hostile work environment' for Caitlin Clark, but the Fever says neither the team nor Clark had contact with the group behind the letter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Advertisement
Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down Viral Pointing Meme: 'I'm a Little Hungry, a Little Sassy'
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down How Her ‘Little Sassy’ Moment Became a Global Meme

From defending Caitlin Clark to trolling DeWanna Bonner, Cunningham explains how one 'sassy' moment reached John Cena and the White House.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Jason Whitlock Says Alyssa Thomas 'Faked' Injury to Avoid Caitlin Clark
Sports

Jason Whitlock Claims Alyssa Thomas Faked an Injury to Avoid Fever Matchup

Whitlock’s bold accusation reignites WNBA drama as questions swirl over Thomas’ ankle scare before a nationally hyped Fever matchup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Jason Whitlock Questions Caitlin Clark's Delay in Addressing Online Hate Towards Alyssa Thomas
Sports

Jason Whitlock Blasts Caitlin Clark Over Delayed Alyssa Thomas Defense: 'Nine Days Is a Lot'

Whitlock says Clark’s nine-day silence dulled her support for Alyssa Thomas as racist messages, death threats and WNBA backlash spiraled online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Caitlin Clark Defends Alyssa Thomas Following Backlash
Sports

Caitlin Clark Defends Alyssa Thomas from Online Hate: 'None of That is Okay'

After a flagrant foul, a one-game ban, and viral debate, Clark shifts the focus to player safety, online abuse, and respect for rivals.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Former NBA Doctor Says Caitlin Clark Was in a 'Life or Death' Situation During Throat Attack
Sports

Ex-NBA Doctor Warns Caitlin Clark Throat Hit Could Have Turned ‘Life-or-Death’

He says even 10 to 20 pounds of pressure can damage the throat or larynx. Now the ex-76ers doctor is sounding the alarm on player safety.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Advertisement
Journalist Accuses the Media of 'Dereliction of Duty' Regarding Caitlin Clark
Sports

Sarah Spain Rips Christine Brennan’s Caitlin Clark Coverage as a 'Dereliction of Duties'

Sarah Spain calls out Christine Brennan’s Caitlin Clark coverage and questions whether journalism or book promotion is really driving it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Players are 'Definitely Targeting' Caitlin Clark
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Claims WNBA Players Are 'Targeting' Caitlin Clark

Cunningham calls out the WNBA and refs, claiming Clark takes nonstop cheap shots with little protection despite a growing list of flagrant fouls.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Sophie Cunningham's Viral 'Pointing' Meme was in Defense of Caitlin Clark
Sports

Inside Sophie Cunningham’s 22-Second Pointing Standoff for Caitlin Clark

Inside the 22-second stare-down, the bad blood with DeWanna Bonner and why Sophie Cunningham refused to stop pointing for Caitlin Clark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
A smiling woman wearing an Indiana Fever shirt, looking upwards. The background is blurred with lights.
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Shares How She Takes ‘The Edge Off’ After Stalker Arrest

After a tough Fever loss and the arrest of her alleged stalker, Sophie Cunningham shared how she was taking ‘the edge off.’

Helen Storms22 days ago
Two female basketball players in action during a game. One is wearing a yellow and blue jersey, the other a white and purple jersey.
Sports

Alyssa Thomas Flooded With Angry Comments After Caitlin Clark Incident

Fever fans are furious after Alyssa Thomas appeared to make contact with Caitlin Clark’s throat area during Wednesday’s game.

Helen Storms22 days ago
Advertisement
Caitlin Clark Coach Whines About 'Cheap Shots' After Mercury Loss
Sports

Fever Coach Stephanie White Rips WNBA Refs Over Caitlin Clark ‘Cheap Shots’

Coach Stephanie White unloaded on WNBA refs, saying Caitlin Clark took dangerous uncalled hits and is not officiated the same way as everyone else.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Sports

Man Charged With Stalking Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham After Months of Threatening Messages

Kevin Singh, 48, faces felony stalking and intimidation charges after allegedly sending the Fever guard sexually explicit and threatening messages.

Mark Elibert23 days ago
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Eliminated from the Commissioner's Cup
Sports

Caitlin Clark’s Commissioner’s Cup Title Defense Ends Before Final Cup Game

New York’s perfect run and one costly loss ended Clark and the Fever’s Cup defense before their final qualifying game.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App