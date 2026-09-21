Is Sophie Cunningham More Than a Meme?

Let’s get this out of the way. Sophie Cunningham is excellent at basketball. She wouldn’t be in the WNBA otherwise. But, this is pro sports, and we grade on a scale in these parts. Take Bronny James, for instance. Is Bronny James a bad basketball player because he barely sees the floor for the Lakers and has a career average of 2.7 points per game? Of course not.

He’d smoke the average dude, 11-0, on 1 v. 1s. So we’re grading Sophie on a curve, here. Cunningham is one of those athletes who gets a ton of headlines, but few of those headlines are related to her actually putting the ball in the basket Here, we’ll take a look at how Cunningham stacks up against the rest of the WNBA in terms of pure hooping.

Is Sophie Cunningham a good basketball player?

Cunningham is one of the more well-known women’s basketball players on the planet. Her critics say that the only reason she holds a role in 2026 pop culture is that she’s an attractive, white blonde woman who isn’t shy about sharing her opinion on hot-button topics. She is a “great white hope”. A “good-looking Larry Bird, but without the undeniable elite skill level”. Now, it is true that Cunningham will never be named WNBA MVP. But she has earned her spot as one of the more valuable role players in the league. She has played in 40 games for the Indiana Fever this season, but has started in just three of those games. She is averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 22.6 minutes per game. She is shooting 43.2 percent (64-of-148) from 3-point territory, which is fourth-best in the WNBA. An incredibly efficient offensive performer, Cunningham consistently ranks near the top of the WNBA in offensive rating, which is a stat that measures how many points her team averages when she is on the floor.

The Fever have been the top offensive team in the WNBA this season, scoring 97.1 points per game. The second-place team on that list, the Las Vegas Aces, average nearly 6 points per game less. All told, Cunningham makes the most of her minutes. “You have to be selfish a little bit, you need to shoot [when you’re in the game],” Cunningham said in a July 2026 interview with ESPN’s Hallie Grossman. “But you have to sacrifice a lot, too. You have to make sure the people who need the ball have it. Do whatever the team needs and be a great teammate. That’s what I’ve always wanted to be. And that’s what the middle ground is really about.” The 6-foot-1 Cunningham is not regarded as a great defender, but she has developed a reputation as something of an enforcer. Caitlin Clark’s enforcer. Because of these on-court exploits and—likely—because of her status as the WNBA’s ultimate off-court lightning rod, Cunningham is currently second on the odds board at Fanatics Sportsbook to win WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

Wait, why is she popular?

Cunningham is one of the most polarizing figures in sports today. She is a role player, but more people know her than the likes of Gabby Williams or Jessica Shepard who were both WNBA All-Star starters this year, and two of the 20 best WNBA players right now.

So, what gives? Is it Cunningham’s personality? Is it her looks? Is it her style of play? Is it all of the above? “People love me, or they really frickin’ hate me,” Cunningham said in the July 2026 ESPN interview. “I just don’t care.” The online hatred for Cunningham is quite abundant.

Here are some recent comments about her on reddit, under the topic: “Sophie Cunningham is essentially a lifetime bench player who has averaged 8 ppg in her career”

Popinjay07 : Her production doesn’t match the attention she gets

: Her production doesn’t match the attention she gets Greenergarlic : On low volume for the W. She’s basically Gary Trent Jr.—3 and D wing who looks good on paper, but doesn’t defend well enough or shoot enough to be worth investing in

: On low volume for the W. She’s basically Gary Trent Jr.—3 and D wing who looks good on paper, but doesn’t defend well enough or shoot enough to be worth investing in Fragrant-Bridge-3871 : She’s a non-athletic player that can catch and shoot. She can’t create space for herself, she can’t defend. She’s pretty much a below average player that can make 1.8 out of 4 3s per game. She doesn’t add much to the equation … She’s not a good defender, she often looks like a confused child on defense against average players. She’s below average, on a good day

: She’s a non-athletic player that can catch and shoot. She can’t create space for herself, she can’t defend. She’s pretty much a below average player that can make 1.8 out of 4 3s per game. She doesn’t add much to the equation … She’s not a good defender, she often looks like a confused child on defense against average players. She’s below average, on a good day Littleappleboy : [Cunningham is] the Draymond to CC’s Steph

: [Cunningham is] the Draymond to CC’s Steph Haneef81 : Lance Stephenson type legacy

: Lance Stephenson type legacy Randomnate: She’s Caitlin Clark’s Draymond

The queen of Missouri hoops

It did not take long for Cunningham’s college coach at Missouri, Robin Pingeton, to figure out that she would not have a normal coach-player relationship with the outgoing Cunningham. “I remember her sending me a text one day [during her freshman year], asking me where I was,” Pingeton told MUTigers.com in 2019. “Attached was a picture of her sitting in my office at my desk with her feet propped up.”

Pingeton described herself and Cunningham as “alpha females.” “We’re both driven, passionate people with big expectations for ourselves and the team,” Pingeton said. “Sophie is more free-spirited, and that’s something I admire in her.” Cunningham has caught plenty of flak in her WNBA career for being an instigator. But that is also viewed by many in the basketball world as a skill and attribute. Cunningham has been stirring the pot on the court, going back to her days at Mizzou. “There is not a coach in the SEC that hasn’t used [Cunningham] as an example of effort, toughness and intensity,” former Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes told MUTigers.com in 2019. “If she doesn’t play with that edge, then she’s not the player she is now. If you flinch, she will kick your tail.”

Cunningham was far from just an enforcer during her time with the Tigers. In fact, she is the leading scorer in program history with 2,187 career points, and she led Missouri to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Prior to her time at Mizzou, Cunningham proved to be one of the top female high school basketball players in Missouri history. She led Rock Bridge High School to four straight Missouri state basketball championships. Cunningham also excelled in volleyball at Rock Bridge, and even had a stint as her high school football team’s kicker. The Sophie timeline

Cunningham has not been “famous” for all too long. Her world changed on June 17, 2025, when she hard-fouled Chicago Sky Jacy Sheldon, after Sheldon had poked Cunningham’s teammate, Caitlin Clark, in the eye earlier in the game. A freight train of endorsement opportunities and media appearances followed.

“I tell Sophie, ‘You know, you need to send Jacy flowers,” Cunningham’s mother, Paula, told ESPN. “In fact, you should send her candy or flowers every month, because that moment has changed your life.” Cunningham has had a whirlwind of a 2026. Here is a timeline of what has transpired with her in the past few months: May 2026: Cunningham makes a much-discussed appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition June 22, 2026: During a game against the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham points at Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner for over 20 seconds. The pointing gesture goes viral and is turned into a meme June 23, 2026: An Indiana man named Kevin Singh is arrested on charges of stalking Cunningham