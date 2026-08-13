WNBA trade deadlines usually come and go without much noise that truly shakes things up, at least not to the extent they were in 2026. The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury clearly didn't get that memo, as speculation surrounding one of the league’s most high-profile names came to fruition, sending shockwaves across the league. Five-time All-Star guard Kelsey Plum was shipped to the desert in exchange for Monique Akoa Makani and two future draft picks.

The Mercury decided to bet the house on one of two potential outcomes. The first was an unlikely late-season playoff push, and the second was surely the hope that Plum would want to remain in Phoenix beyond 2026. Plum is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming winter, and the rumor mill is already spinning about where one of the league’s most elite scorers and playmakers will land.

The Phoenix Supermax Gamble

The Phoenix Mercury took a significant calculated risk by making the move for Plum, and they were obviously well aware of that. By shipping off a promising 25-year-old defensive talent like Akoa Makani and a highly coveted 2027 first-round pick, it was essentially the closest you can come to going all-in at the moment.

Fortunately, Phoenix does have one significant advantage after acquiring Plum midseason. They can now offer her significantly more money via a supermax contract extension than any other suitor on the open market.

Owner Mat Ishbia has made it clear through both the Mercury and the Phoenix Suns that he’s more than willing to open the checkbook if it means putting the team in a better position to contend for a title. While Plum understandably still intends to test the free-agency waters, as ESPN reported, pairing her alongside Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas was a move with the upside and intrigue that may have been enough to keep her for the long haul. For good measure, as NBC Sports highlighted, Plum and Copper are good friends, so that could help out in the free agency process.