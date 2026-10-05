Sophie Cunningham Tells A’ja Wilson to ‘Grow Up’ Over Fever Fan Confrontation

Wilson insisted spectators must respect her boundaries, while Cunningham suggested the four-time MVP’s status as “the LeBron James of our league” may have helped her avoid a suspension.

Wilson confronted a Fever fan who pointed at her during Indiana’s 99-89 playoff win, earning a technical before security determined the spectator had not violated the arena’s conduct rules.

Sophie Cunningham told A’ja Wilson to “grow up,” arguing that pointing and yelling from fans come with the passionate sports culture WNBA players want.

Sophie Cunningham has some strong words for A'ja Wilson following the Las Vegas Aces star's confrontation with a fan during the WNBA playoffs: "Grow up." The Indiana Fever guard addressed the incident on her No Hesitation podcast, pushing back on Wilson's response to a spectator who stood and pointed at her during Game 2 of the teams' first-round playoff series. Cunningham argued that players who want the same passionate fan culture found elsewhere in professional sports also have to accept criticism from the stands. "We're gonna go for them for just pointing and saying, 'You fouled!'? Like grow up! What are we doing?" Cunningham said.

The exchange happened late in Indiana's 99-89 win over Las Vegas after Cunningham was whistled for a foul on Wilson. A fan seated near the baseline stood and pointed toward Wilson, prompting the four-time MVP to approach him and repeatedly say, "You don't point at me." Several Aces players stepped in before officials assessed Wilson a technical foul. Arena security temporarily removed the spectator from the seating area but later permitted him to return. The Fever said security interviewed the fan and witnesses and determined that he had not violated the venue's Fan Code of Conduct. Wilson had a much different assessment after the game. "You don't step toward me," Wilson told reporters. "You never should sit and point at me. That there is unacceptable."

Wilson acknowledged apologizing to her teammates for the technical, but said she would not allow spectators to cross boundaries. "You can hate me with all your heart," she said. "But you don't know me. But I guarantee you will respect me." Cunningham now says she believes the fan remained within the bounds of normal sports behavior. "I've heard the worst of the worst. It's part of it," she said, referring to criticism she has received throughout her career. "If you really want sports fans, then you're gonna get sports fans. That includes pointing. That includes getting yelled at." She went further, arguing that Wilson potentially could have faced a suspension. Cunningham suggested the Aces star's standing within the WNBA affected how the situation was handled, calling Wilson "the LeBron James of our league." Wilson had actually invoked James herself after the incident. While speaking with Aces coach Becky Hammon following the loss, Wilson reportedly said, "No way he does that to LeBron," referring to the fan approaching and pointing at her.