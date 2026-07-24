People Are Shocked to Find Out 'Nodding Meme Guy' Is Robert Redford, Not Zach Galifianakis
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Zach Braff Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'I Definitely Have Depression'
In a new interview, the actor said he regularly sees a therapist and shared the benefits of physical fitness.
'Scrubs' Cast Gives Dramatic Reading of TLC's "No Scrubs"
Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more performed the 1999 hit at the 'Scrubs' reboot premiere.
'Scrubs' Reboot Officially Greenlit at ABC
Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are all set to return for the 'Scrubs' reboot.
Florence Pugh Addresses Critics of Her Relationship With Zach Braff
Ahead of the release of her latest film 'Black Widow,' Florence Pugh addressed the criticism she faces for dating her longtime boyfriend Zach Braff.
Florence Pugh Responds to Online Trolls Bullying Her About Age Gap With Boyfriend Zach Braff
Florence Pugh took to Instagram to address people bullying her boyfriend online.
No, Zach Braff Didn't Make a Racist Tweet About Pharrell
It was really dumb, though.
Zach Braff Is Working on Another Comedy with the Creator of "Scrubs"
Zach Braff is in talks with "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence about making a new comedy show together.
Exclusive: Zach Braff Gives a Behind the Scenes Look at "Wish I Was Here"
Stars Zach Braff and Mandy Patinkin talk about the heart of "Wish I Was Here" in this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, and now available in theaters.
Zach Braff Produced "Video Games: The Movie" Drops This Summer (Video)
"Video Games: The Movie" a gamer produced documentary is set to hit theaters and online on July 15.
In Which the Internet Explains to Zach Braff (and the Rest of the World) What 'Bae' Means
We don't blame Zach Braff for being confused about what "Bae" means. Find out the true meaning of the word.
Here's the Full Trailer for Zach Braff's "Wish I Was Here"
The Shins, nonsensical shouting, and angst: it's the new trailer for Zach Braff's "Wish I Was Here!"
The Teaser For Zach Braff's Kickstarter Movie "Wish I Was Here" Is Very Zach Braff
The teaser for Zach Braff's Kickstarter movie, "Wish I Was Here," is so Zach Braff. In a good way!
The Soundtrack For Zach Braff's "Wish I Was Here" Is Just So Zach Braff
Good luck exploring the infinite abyss of the "Wish I Was Here" soundtrack.
Kate Hudson to Star in Zach Braff's Kickstarter Movie
Alongside Anna Kendrick, Mandy Patinkin, Josh Gad, Jim Parsons, and Donald Faison.
Zach Braff Already Raised $2 Mil For Garden State Sequel On Kickstarter
Cause he has no money, right?
Tim Heidecker Disses Zach Braff and "Garden State," Remains Hilarious While Doing So
Well, <em>Garden State</em> is no <em>Veronica Mars</em>.
Zach Braff Kickstarts Follow-up to 'Garden State'
"Wish I Was Here."
Zach Braff's New Show "Garage Bar" Has Been Picked Up By ABC
Will it be <em>Scrubs</em> in a garage? No.