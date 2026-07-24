Zach Braff

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Zach Braff.
Pop Culture

Zach Braff Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'I Definitely Have Depression'

In a new interview, the actor said he regularly sees a therapist and shared the benefits of physical fitness.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 minutes ago
SCRUBS - Cast and crew from of "Scrubs" gather for the official season 1 premiere event in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

'Scrubs' Cast Gives Dramatic Reading of TLC's "No Scrubs"

Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more performed the 1999 hit at the 'Scrubs' reboot premiere.

Jaelani Turner-Williams145 days ago
Three cast members from the show "Scrubs" pose for a publicity photo.
Pop Culture

'Scrubs' Reboot Officially Greenlit at ABC

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are all set to return for the 'Scrubs' reboot.

Sienna Dubois 379 days ago
Florence Pugh
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Addresses Critics of Her Relationship With Zach Braff

Ahead of the release of her latest film 'Black Widow,' Florence Pugh addressed the criticism she faces for dating her longtime boyfriend Zach Braff.

Joe Price1846 days ago
Florence Pugh
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Responds to Online Trolls Bullying Her About Age Gap With Boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh took to Instagram to address people bullying her boyfriend online.

Jordan Rose2298 days ago
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Pop Culture

No, Zach Braff Didn't Make a Racist Tweet About Pharrell

It was really dumb, though.

ianservantes4182 days ago
Pop Culture

Zach Braff Is Working on Another Comedy with the Creator of "Scrubs"

Zach Braff is in talks with "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence about making a new comedy show together.

ianservantes4328 days ago
Wish I Was Here Behind the Scenes
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Zach Braff Gives a Behind the Scenes Look at "Wish I Was Here"

Stars Zach Braff and Mandy Patinkin talk about the heart of "Wish I Was Here" in this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, and now available in theaters.

Andrew Gruttadaro4376 days ago
Pop Culture

Zach Braff Produced "Video Games: The Movie" Drops This Summer (Video)

"Video Games: The Movie" a gamer produced documentary is set to hit theaters and online on July 15.

LastOneAwakeNYC4420 days ago
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Pop Culture

In Which the Internet Explains to Zach Braff (and the Rest of the World) What 'Bae' Means

We don't blame Zach Braff for being confused about what "Bae" means. Find out the true meaning of the word.

Emily Oberg4427 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's the Full Trailer for Zach Braff's "Wish I Was Here"

The Shins, nonsensical shouting, and angst: it's the new trailer for Zach Braff's "Wish I Was Here!"

Doug Sibor4450 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Teaser For Zach Braff's Kickstarter Movie "Wish I Was Here" Is Very Zach Braff

The teaser for Zach Braff's Kickstarter movie, "Wish I Was Here," is so Zach Braff. In a good way!

Tanya Ghahremani4490 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Soundtrack For Zach Braff's "Wish I Was Here" Is Just So Zach Braff

Good luck exploring the infinite abyss of the "Wish I Was Here" soundtrack.

holahavito4503 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kate Hudson to Star in Zach Braff's Kickstarter Movie

Alongside Anna Kendrick, Mandy Patinkin, Josh Gad, Jim Parsons, and Donald Faison.

Tanya Ghahremani4813 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tim Heidecker Disses Zach Braff and "Garden State," Remains Hilarious While Doing So

Well, <em>Garden State</em> is no <em>Veronica Mars</em>.

Tanya Ghahremani4838 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zach Braff Kickstarts Follow-up to 'Garden State'

"Wish I Was Here."

Jill Krasny4840 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zach Braff's New Show "Garage Bar" Has Been Picked Up By ABC

Will it be <em>Scrubs</em> in a garage? No.

Tanya Ghahremani5021 days ago

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