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Emily Oberg

Joined July 2014 | 113 posts
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Latest Stories

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Erykah Badu Talks Working With D.R.A.M., Hosting The Soul Train Awards & Staying In Shape On Get Sweaty

Erykah Badu talks D.R.A.M and Soul Train Awards on Get Sweaty.

Emily Oberg3590 days ago
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Steve Aoki Talks Staying Sober & His Next Big Hit On Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Steve Aoki talks documentary, new album and his new life of sobriety.

Emily Oberg3639 days ago
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Emily Oberg Explains What It's Like to Have Her Brand Knocked Off by Forever 21

Emily Oberg explains what it's like to have her brand Sporty & Rich knocked off by Forever 21.

Emily Oberg3691 days ago
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Rae Sremmurd Talk Ebro and New Album While Getting High & Doing Yoga

Rae Sremmurd discuss what to expect from their upcoming album while getting high and doing yoga.

Emily Oberg3691 days ago
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We Tried Pokemon Go to Find Out What's So Great About it

We tested out Pokemon Go to find out why people are obsessing over it.

Emily Oberg3713 days ago
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Jason Pierre-Paul Talks Recovery & Upcoming Season on Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg

New York Giants defensive end JPP talks speedy recovery and getting back on the field.

Emily Oberg3719 days ago
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U.S. Presidential Election Might Be a Disaster Like 'Brexit'

Brexit is a perfect example of how excericisng your right to vote could lead to life-changing decisions.

Emily Oberg3724 days ago
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Karmaloop Founder Launches "Curateurs," a New Online Retail Venture

Check out the newest retail venture from the founder of Karmaloop.

Emily Oberg3759 days ago
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Cardi B Works Her Booty In Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg

Cardi B talks new music, upcoming tour and relationships while working her booty in the latest episode of Get Sweaty.

Emily Oberg3766 days ago
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The Supreme x North Face Lineup in NYC Was Crazy As Usual This Week

This week, Supreme dropped the second half of its collaboration with North Face, bringing out tons of hypebeasts as usual.

Emily Oberg3772 days ago
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Desiigner Talks Working With Kanye West and How "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" Came Together

Desiigner shares the best advice he's received from Kanye West and how "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" came together.

Emily Oberg3779 days ago
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Complex Editors' Guide to the Perfect Mother's Day Gift

With help from Complex editors, make your mom happy with you this Mother's Day—for once.

Emily Oberg3789 days ago
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Who Is Daniel Caesar? The Rising Toronto Artist Talks Coming Into His Own and What's Next

Daniel Caesar talks coming up in Toronto and what's next for his career.

Emily Oberg3815 days ago
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Karrueche Tran Talks Finding the Perfect Guy While Working Out On Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg

Karrecuhe Tran reveals what she looks for in a guy while doing TRX.

Emily Oberg3816 days ago
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King Bach Talks Workout Regimen and "Meet the Blacks" on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg

Vine star King Bach talks upcoming movies on the latest episode of Get Sweaty.

Emily Oberg3824 days ago
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Nick Jonas Teaches Us How to Box and Talk to Girls in Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg

Nick Jonas talks new album and dating advice while boxing in the latest episode of Get Sweaty.

Emily Oberg3859 days ago
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Complex News Anchors Read Their DMs Just in Time for Valentine's Day

These are just some of the thristy messgaes the Complex News anchros recieve daily.

Emily Oberg3868 days ago

Watch Drake Receive the Key to the City of Toronto at the 2016 All-Star Celebrity Game

We also chop it up with players and coaches from the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Emily Oberg3868 days ago

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