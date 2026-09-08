Emily Oberg
Latest Stories
Erykah Badu Talks Working With D.R.A.M., Hosting The Soul Train Awards & Staying In Shape On Get Sweaty
Erykah Badu talks D.R.A.M and Soul Train Awards on Get Sweaty.
Steve Aoki Talks Staying Sober & His Next Big Hit On Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg
Steve Aoki talks documentary, new album and his new life of sobriety.
Emily Oberg Explains What It's Like to Have Her Brand Knocked Off by Forever 21
Emily Oberg explains what it's like to have her brand Sporty & Rich knocked off by Forever 21.
Rae Sremmurd Talk Ebro and New Album While Getting High & Doing Yoga
Rae Sremmurd discuss what to expect from their upcoming album while getting high and doing yoga.
We Tried Pokemon Go to Find Out What's So Great About it
We tested out Pokemon Go to find out why people are obsessing over it.
Jason Pierre-Paul Talks Recovery & Upcoming Season on Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg
New York Giants defensive end JPP talks speedy recovery and getting back on the field.
U.S. Presidential Election Might Be a Disaster Like 'Brexit'
Brexit is a perfect example of how excericisng your right to vote could lead to life-changing decisions.
Karmaloop Founder Launches "Curateurs," a New Online Retail Venture
Check out the newest retail venture from the founder of Karmaloop.
Cardi B Works Her Booty In Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg
Cardi B talks new music, upcoming tour and relationships while working her booty in the latest episode of Get Sweaty.
The Supreme x North Face Lineup in NYC Was Crazy As Usual This Week
This week, Supreme dropped the second half of its collaboration with North Face, bringing out tons of hypebeasts as usual.
Desiigner Talks Working With Kanye West and How "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" Came Together
Desiigner shares the best advice he's received from Kanye West and how "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" came together.
Complex Editors' Guide to the Perfect Mother's Day Gift
With help from Complex editors, make your mom happy with you this Mother's Day—for once.
Who Is Daniel Caesar? The Rising Toronto Artist Talks Coming Into His Own and What's Next
Daniel Caesar talks coming up in Toronto and what's next for his career.
Karrueche Tran Talks Finding the Perfect Guy While Working Out On Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg
Karrecuhe Tran reveals what she looks for in a guy while doing TRX.
King Bach Talks Workout Regimen and "Meet the Blacks" on Get Sweaty With Emily Oberg
Vine star King Bach talks upcoming movies on the latest episode of Get Sweaty.
Nick Jonas Teaches Us How to Box and Talk to Girls in Get Sweaty with Emily Oberg
Nick Jonas talks new album and dating advice while boxing in the latest episode of Get Sweaty.
Complex News Anchors Read Their DMs Just in Time for Valentine's Day
These are just some of the thristy messgaes the Complex News anchros recieve daily.
Watch Drake Receive the Key to the City of Toronto at the 2016 All-Star Celebrity Game
We also chop it up with players and coaches from the All-Star Celebrity Game.