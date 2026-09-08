Sara David
Latest Stories
What Our Creepy Clown Obsession Says About Fear and Desire
Examining national panic, #ClownLivesMatter, and the social function of clowns.
Meet Linda Sarsour, the Activist Suing Trump Over His Muslim Ban
Women's march organizer Linda Sarsour tells Complex why Trump's Muslim ban hurts us all—and what we can do to stop it.
Today Is Your Last Chance to Sign Up For Obamacare
Here's how to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare, which should keep you covered for the next year no matter what happens.
White House Website Instantly Scrubbed of Climate Change, Civil Rights, Immigration, and Healthcare Pages
With Trump officially sworn in as the 45th POTUS, here are all the issues conspicuously missing from the White House website.
Obama's 7 Best Clapbacks
Looking back on Barack Obama's almost—but never actually—petty moments we loved.
8 Things We're Excited For In A Year That Will Suck
Despite all odds, we can actually look forward to these events in an otherwise trash year.
5 Ways to Upgrade Your Life If You Hate Corny New Year's Resolutions
Tired of all those basic New Year's resolutions? Here are 5 easy things you can do to make 2017 your year.
This Dating App Wants to Help Find Your Stoner Soulmate
Complex spoke to the CEO of High There!—a dating app for single stoners looking for love.
The 4 Most Common Arguments Against Legalizing Weed—And Why They’re B.S.
There's no evidence marijuana is a "gateway" drug, and it's definitely not as addictive as heroin.
18 of the Worst States for Stoners
Despite 2016's big weed wins, these 18 states still trail behind when it comes to marijuana policies and punishments.
9 Random People Who Became Internet Baes in 2016
From Teacher Bae to Prison Bae, here are nine everyday people who disarmed the internet with their hotness in 2016.
What Trump Expects From the White House Dog, According to His Tweets
Trump might bring a puppy to the White House, so we combed through his Twitter for his best "like a dog" tweets.
This App Is Like Tinder for Weed
Budbo helps smokers meet their perfect match.
5 Political Prisoners Obama Needs to Pardon Before He Leaves Office
With limited time in the White House, POTUS must protect human rights activists—and should start by pardoning these political prisoners.
Young People Are Our Best—And Most Vulnerable—Hope for the Future of LGBT Rights
LGBT youth are severely impacted by Trump's rhetoric, and Americans should be doing more to protect them. This year has seen numerous blows to LGBT rights.
Trump's Win Is a Loss For Every Survivor of Sexual Assault
Rape crisis centers have seen a spike in calls since Trump's campaign—here's what his win means for 1 in 6 women in America.
A Complete (And Sort of Sad) List of Women Presidents in Pop Culture
From Lisa Simpson to Selina Meyer, we've compiled the complete (and kind of depressing) list of women presidents in pop culture.