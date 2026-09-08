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Sara David

Joined October 2015 | 62 posts
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Latest Stories

Halloween in Washington

What Our Creepy Clown Obsession Says About Fear and Desire

Examining national panic, #ClownLivesMatter, and the social function of clowns.

Sara David3268 days ago
immigrants make america great

7 Things Americans Love That Were Invented By Immigrants

Immigrants did that.

Sara David3500 days ago
Linda Sarsour

Meet Linda Sarsour, the Activist Suing Trump Over His Muslim Ban

Women's march organizer Linda Sarsour tells Complex why Trump's Muslim ban hurts us all—and what we can do to stop it.

Sara David3513 days ago
healthcare is a human right

Today Is Your Last Chance to Sign Up For Obamacare

Here's how to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare, which should keep you covered for the next year no matter what happens.

Sara David3517 days ago
computer trump

White House Website Instantly Scrubbed of Climate Change, Civil Rights, Immigration, and Healthcare Pages

With Trump officially sworn in as the 45th POTUS, here are all the issues conspicuously missing from the White House website.

Sara David3527 days ago
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barack obama

Obama's 7 Best Clapbacks

Looking back on Barack Obama's almost—but never actually—petty moments we loved.

Sara David3528 days ago
Dave Chappelle Key and Peele

8 Things We're Excited For In A Year That Will Suck

Despite all odds, we can actually look forward to these events in an otherwise trash year.

Sara David3542 days ago
rihanna tap water parody

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Life If You Hate Corny New Year's Resolutions

Tired of all those basic New Year's resolutions? Here are 5 easy things you can do to make 2017 your year.

Sara David3544 days ago
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This Dating App Wants to Help Find Your Stoner Soulmate

Complex spoke to the CEO of High There!—a dating app for single stoners looking for love.

Sara David3550 days ago
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The 4 Most Common Arguments Against Legalizing Weed—And Why They’re B.S.

There's no evidence marijuana is a "gateway" drug, and it's definitely not as addictive as heroin.

Sara David3557 days ago
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18 of the Worst States for Stoners

Despite 2016's big weed wins, these 18 states still trail behind when it comes to marijuana policies and punishments.

Sara David3560 days ago
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9 Random People Who Became Internet Baes in 2016

From Teacher Bae to Prison Bae, here are nine everyday people who disarmed the internet with their hotness in 2016.

Sara David3571 days ago
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What Trump Expects From the White House Dog, According to His Tweets

Trump might bring a puppy to the White House, so we combed through his Twitter for his best "like a dog" tweets.

Sara David3572 days ago
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This App Is Like Tinder for Weed

Budbo helps smokers meet their perfect match.

Sara David3573 days ago
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5 Political Prisoners Obama Needs to Pardon Before He Leaves Office

With limited time in the White House, POTUS must protect human rights activists—and should start by pardoning these political prisoners.

Sara David3579 days ago
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Young People Are Our Best—And Most Vulnerable—Hope for the Future of LGBT Rights

LGBT youth are severely impacted by Trump's rhetoric, and Americans should be doing more to protect them. This year has seen numerous blows to LGBT rights.

Sara David3586 days ago
women protest trump

Trump's Win Is a Loss For Every Survivor of Sexual Assault

Rape crisis centers have seen a spike in calls since Trump's campaign—here's what his win means for 1 in 6 women in America.

Sara David3598 days ago
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A Complete (And Sort of Sad) List of Women Presidents in Pop Culture

From Lisa Simpson to Selina Meyer, we've compiled the complete (and kind of depressing) list of women presidents in pop culture.

Sara David3601 days ago

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