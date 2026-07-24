People Are Shocked to Find Out 'Nodding Meme Guy' Is Robert Redford, Not Zach Galifianakis
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Bradley Cooper Would Do 'The Hangover 4' in 'An Instant' But Thinks One Key Player Will Never Come Back
There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in another 'Hangover' sequel, but all it takes is Bradley Cooper.
Zach Galifianakis Reportedly Joins 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie
The Disney+ picture will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who recently helmed the Oscar-nominated feature 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.'
Zach Galifianakis Jokes His Kids 'Shall Never Know' He Starred in 'The Hangover,' Says They Think He's a Librarian'
Zach Galifianakis explained to ET why he will deny his involvement in 'The Hangover' trilogy to his two sons, ages 4 and 7, for as long as possible.
Mike Tyson Admits to 'Drinking and Smoking' a Lot During Filming of 'The Hangover'
In a conversation with self-help guru Tony Robbins, former boxer Mike Tyson admitted to forgetting he was due to film scenes for 'The Hangover.'
Watch Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Trailer f/ Will Ferrell, Chrissy Teigen, and More
'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' is set to hit Netflix on Sept. 20.
Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Is Coming to Netflix This September
Let the Oscars pile up.
Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld Star in Zach Galifianakis' Surprise 'Between Two Ferns' Return
Zach Galifianakis’ hilariously awkward interview series 'Between Two Ferns' is back with its first episode since 2016, featuring guests Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B.
Saskatoon Mayor Gets Endorsement from Zach Galifianakis
The Saskatoon election got a whole lot more interesting.
Zach Galifianakis Declares "Mentally Challenged" Trump Unfit for 'Between Two Ferns'
Zach Galifianakis on a possible Donald Trump 'Between Two Ferns' appearance: "I wouldn't have somebody on that's so mentally challenged."
'Between Two Ferns' Creator Says Hillary Clinton's Episode Was 90 Percent Improvised
Hillary Clinton's 'Between Two Ferns' appearance was a hit. But how did Zach Galifianakis and company pull it off?
Hillary Clinton Joins Zach Galifianakis for a Hilarious Episode of 'Between Two Ferns'
Hillary Clinton keeps it real while talking about Donald Trump, Kid Rock, and racism on Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns.'
Zach Galifianakis and Puff Daddy Become Hero and Villain During Fight on TV Show
Zach Galifianakis fights Puff Daddy during TV show.
Seth Rogen, Zach Galifianakis, and Bill Hader's Space Comedy Prepares for Liftoff in 2017
Seth Rogen and Bill Hader head to space.
Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Zach Galifianakis Will Bro Out in Space in 'The Somethings'
Seth Rogen, Bill Hader and Zach Galifianakis have signed on to star in a comedy set in space titled "The Somethings."
Zach Galifianakis Also Thinks 'The Hangover' Sequels Were a Mistake
'The Hangover' star Zach Galifianakis says there shouldn't have been sequels.
Zach Galifianakis Says He Grew His Eyebrows Out to Protest the Popularity of Beards
This is that 2016 wave.