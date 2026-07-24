Zach Galifianakis

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Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Would Do 'The Hangover 4' in 'An Instant' But Thinks One Key Player Will Never Come Back

There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in another 'Hangover' sequel, but all it takes is Bradley Cooper.

Alex Ocho971 days ago
‘Lilo & Stitch‘: Zach Galifianakis Joins Live Action Disney+ Film
Pop Culture

Zach Galifianakis Reportedly Joins 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie

The Disney+ picture will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who recently helmed the Oscar-nominated feature 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.'

Joshua Espinoza1254 days ago
Photo taken of Zach Galifianakis on 'The Hangover Part III' red carpet.
Pop Culture

Zach Galifianakis Jokes His Kids 'Shall Never Know' He Starred in 'The Hangover,' Says They Think He's a Librarian'

Zach Galifianakis explained to ET why he will deny his involvement in 'The Hangover' trilogy to his two sons, ages 4 and 7, for as long as possible.

Jose Martinez1739 days ago
Mike Tyson
Pop Culture

Mike Tyson Admits to 'Drinking and Smoking' a Lot During Filming of 'The Hangover'

In a conversation with self-help guru Tony Robbins, former boxer Mike Tyson admitted to forgetting he was due to film scenes for 'The Hangover.'

Joe Price2213 days ago
zach g
Pop Culture

Watch Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Between Two Ferns’ Movie Trailer f/ Will Ferrell, Chrissy Teigen, and More

'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' is set to hit Netflix on Sept. 20.

tara mahadevan2518 days ago
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Cardi B Between two ferns
Pop Culture

Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld Star in Zach Galifianakis' Surprise 'Between Two Ferns' Return

Zach Galifianakis’ hilariously awkward interview series 'Between Two Ferns' is back with its first episode since 2016, featuring guests Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2964 days ago
zach galifianakis 2016
Pop Culture

Saskatoon Mayor Gets Endorsement from Zach Galifianakis

The Saskatoon election got a whole lot more interesting.

Aidan D'Aoust3558 days ago
Zach goes full improv with Chillary Clinton.
Pop Culture

Zach Galifianakis Declares "Mentally Challenged" Trump Unfit for 'Between Two Ferns'

Zach Galifianakis on a possible Donald Trump 'Between Two Ferns' appearance: "I wouldn't have somebody on that's so mentally challenged."

Trace William Cowen3590 days ago
Clinton does 'Ferns'
Life

'Between Two Ferns' Creator Says Hillary Clinton's Episode Was 90 Percent Improvised

Hillary Clinton's 'Between Two Ferns' appearance was a hit. But how did Zach Galifianakis and company pull it off?

Trace William Cowen3593 days ago
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Clinton and Galifianakis do 'Between Two Ferns'
Life

Hillary Clinton Joins Zach Galifianakis for a Hilarious Episode of 'Between Two Ferns'

Hillary Clinton keeps it real while talking about Donald Trump, Kid Rock, and racism on Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns.'

Trace William Cowen3594 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zach Galifianakis and Puff Daddy Become Hero and Villain During Fight on TV Show

Zach Galifianakis fights Puff Daddy during TV show.

Debbie Encalada3762 days ago
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Pop Culture

Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Zach Galifianakis Will Bro Out in Space in 'The Somethings'

Seth Rogen, Bill Hader and Zach Galifianakis have signed on to star in a comedy set in space titled "The Somethings."

Christopher Spata3825 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Zach Galifianakis Also Thinks 'The Hangover' Sequels Were a Mistake

'The Hangover' star Zach Galifianakis says there shouldn't have been sequels.

Debbie Encalada3830 days ago
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