Jill Krasny Portrait

Jill Krasny

Joined July 2014 | 350 posts
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Latest Stories

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Eric Schmidt: Your Online Mistakes Will Haunt You Forever

Teenagers are now in an adult world online," says Google's executive chairman.

Jill Krasny4862 days ago

Good Deal: Kindle Classics for $1.99

Amazon's new Lighting Deal.

Jill Krasny4862 days ago

Press Images of the White Nexus 4 Are Trickling Out

It's real.

Jill Krasny4862 days ago

Study: Brands Aren't That Responsive on Social Media

Good luck getting them to hear you, says Socialbackers' report.

Jill Krasny4862 days ago

Good Deal: Gameloft iOS Titles for $0.99 (Reg. $7)

Get 'Amazing Spiderman' and 'Dark Knight Rises' for a song.

Jill Krasny4863 days ago
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Working Apple-1 Computer Sells for $671,400 in Germany

A record-breaking auction.

Jill Krasny4863 days ago
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Elon Musk: 'I Would Love to Do an Electric Pickup Truck'

Tesla's founder and CEO is dreaming big.

Jill Krasny4863 days ago

Jon Stewart Lampoons Apple and U.S. Senators (Video)

The tech giant can do no wrong.

Jill Krasny4863 days ago
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The Best Mobile Music Production Apps Right Now

Hit the decks.

Jill Krasny4866 days ago
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Yahoo Buys Tumblr

For $1.1 billion in cash.

Jill Krasny4869 days ago
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YouTube Celebrates 8 Years

Billions of views and counting.

Jill Krasny4869 days ago

Watch Nikola Tesla Pitch Silicon Valley (Video)

Not quite history in the making.

Jill Krasny4869 days ago

Good Deal: $50 Credit for Anything on Slickwraps.com

Score skins for days.

Jill Krasny4869 days ago
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Seamless and GrubHub Might Join Forces

GrubSeam?

Jill Krasny4870 days ago
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Mercedes-Benz Unveils Self-Driving Car

Starting price: $100,000.

Jill Krasny4870 days ago
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Why a Yahoo Acquisition Spells Trouble for Tumblr

A blogger speaks out.

Jill Krasny4870 days ago
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Good Deal: 60% off Kensington Laptop and Tablet Accessories

Get it on Amazon.

Jill Krasny4870 days ago

Google Mother's Day Doodle Puts Hallmark to Shame

Word to your mother.

Jill Krasny4876 days ago

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