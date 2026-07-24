Latest Stories
Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report Claiming Dwayne Johnson Blocked Shazam Cameo in 'Black Adam'
Zachary Levi has seemingly confirmed Dwayne Johnson nixed a 'Black Adam' post-credits scene that would've featured the 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' star.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Disappoints With $30.5 Million Opening Weekend
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' debuted with a paltry $30.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, which was well below the first film’s tally.
New 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Sees Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren Face Off
The second trailer for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has arrived, and it offers a look at the showdown between Zachary Levi’s hero and Helen Mirren as the villain.
Watch the Official Trailer for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
More than three years after the release of Shazam!,' Warner Bros. has unveiled the trailer for the sequel to the 2019 DC Comics superhero film.
Zachary Levi Credits Failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Audition With Getting Lead Role in 'Shazam!"
In a recent interview, Zachary Levi discussed how his failed "Guardians of the Galaxy" audition helped him land the starring role in "Shazam!"
Helen Mirren to Play Villain in 'Shazam!' Sequel
Helen Mirren has been tapped to play the villain in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' which is the sequel to the 2019 DC superhero movie 'Shazam!'
Everything 'Shazam!' Got Right and Wrong
Does 'Shazam!' live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't work in DC's latest superhero film.
'Shazam!' Opens With $53 Million Weekend
DC Comics continues their recent hot streak.
The Second Trailer for DC's 'Shazam!' Is Here
With the release of Warner Bros. and DC's Zachary Levi-starring 'Shazam!' just around the corner, the second trailer for the film has arrived.
Watch the Trailer for the Zachary Levi-Starring 'Shazam!'
The David F. Sandberg-directed film will star Zachary Levi as the titular character and will hit theaters on Apr. 5, 2019.
Zach Levi Explores 'Tomb Raider' Multiplayer at Eidos Montreal (Video)
The 'Chuck' star walks us through another 'Tomb Raider' dev video.
Zach Levi Hosts Another 'Tomb Raider' Behind-the-Scenes Video
The 'Chuck' star checks in with the game's composer and audio team.
Video: Zach Levi Explores the Origins of "Tomb Raider"'s New Origin Story
Have a chat with the game's lead writer, narrative designer and creative director.
Zachary Levi Will Most Likely Replace Josh Dallas in "Thor 2"
He was originally set to play the role in the first film.
The Best And Worst Things About "Chuck"
Allow us to eulogize the little spy comedy that could.
Interview: “Chuck” Star Zac Levi Stoked About Honoring Game Makers at Video Game Awards
Levi offers his best game of 2011 and explains why Nintendo is behind the times in this exclusive interview.
Danny Pudi Heads to "Chuck"
The "Community" star will play... someone.
Carrie-Anne Moss Follows the Rabbit to "Chuck"
She'll guest star on the show where former geek icons go to make a pay check.