Zachary Levi

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Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson together
Pop Culture

Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report Claiming Dwayne Johnson Blocked Shazam Cameo in 'Black Adam'

Zachary Levi has seemingly confirmed Dwayne Johnson nixed a 'Black Adam' post-credits scene that would've featured the 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' star.

Brad Callas1222 days ago
This is an image of Zachary Levi
Pop Culture

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Disappoints With $30.5 Million Opening Weekend

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' debuted with a paltry $30.5 million domestically in its opening weekend, which was well below the first film’s tally.

Starr Savoy1224 days ago
A screenshot from the second trailer for the Shazam sequel
Music

New 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Sees Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren Face Off

The second trailer for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has arrived, and it offers a look at the showdown between Zachary Levi’s hero and Helen Mirren as the villain.

Joe Price1276 days ago
Warner Bros. 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

More than three years after the release of Shazam!,' Warner Bros. has unveiled the trailer for the sequel to the 2019 DC Comics superhero film.

Brad Callas1463 days ago
Zachary Levi speaking during premiere of Shazam!
Pop Culture

Zachary Levi Credits Failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Audition With Getting Lead Role in 'Shazam!"

In a recent interview, Zachary Levi discussed how his failed "Guardians of the Galaxy" audition helped him land the starring role in "Shazam!"

Brad Callas1702 days ago
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Helen Mirren
Pop Culture

Helen Mirren to Play Villain in 'Shazam!' Sequel

Helen Mirren has been tapped to play the villain in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' which is the sequel to the 2019 DC superhero movie 'Shazam!'

Gavin Evans1950 days ago
Shazam!
Pop Culture

Everything 'Shazam!' Got Right and Wrong

Does 'Shazam!' live up to the hype? Here's everything that does and doesn't work in DC's latest superhero film.

Justin Davis2666 days ago
Zachary Levi at the DC 'Shazam'
Pop Culture

'Shazam!' Opens With $53 Million Weekend

DC Comics continues their recent hot streak.

Xavier Hamilton2667 days ago
Shazam
Pop Culture

The Second Trailer for DC's 'Shazam!' Is Here

With the release of Warner Bros. and DC's Zachary Levi-starring 'Shazam!' just around the corner, the second trailer for the film has arrived.

Joe Price2701 days ago
zachary
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for the Zachary Levi-Starring 'Shazam!'

The David F. Sandberg-directed film will star Zachary Levi as the titular character and will hit theaters on Apr. 5, 2019.

Joe Price2927 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zach Levi Explores 'Tomb Raider' Multiplayer at Eidos Montreal (Video)

The 'Chuck' star walks us through another 'Tomb Raider' dev video.

Michael Rougeau4943 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zach Levi Hosts Another 'Tomb Raider' Behind-the-Scenes Video

The 'Chuck' star checks in with the game's composer and audio team.

Michael Rougeau4985 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Zach Levi Explores the Origins of "Tomb Raider"'s New Origin Story

Have a chat with the game's lead writer, narrative designer and creative director.

Michael Rougeau5045 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zachary Levi Will Most Likely Replace Josh Dallas in "Thor 2"

He was originally set to play the role in the first film.

Tanya Ghahremani5160 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Best And Worst Things About "Chuck"

Allow us to eulogize the little spy comedy that could.

Frazier Tharpe5293 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: “Chuck” Star Zac Levi Stoked About Honoring Game Makers at Video Game Awards

Levi offers his best game of 2011 and explains why Nintendo is behind the times in this exclusive interview.

John Gaudiosi5343 days ago
Pop Culture

Danny Pudi Heads to "Chuck"

The "Community" star will play... someone.

Christopher Rosen5443 days ago
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Pop Culture

Carrie-Anne Moss Follows the Rabbit to "Chuck"

She'll guest star on the show where former geek icons go to make a pay check.

Christopher Rosen5473 days ago

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