'Scrubs' Cast Gives Dramatic Reading of TLC's "No Scrubs"

Scrubs broke into a dramatic reading of an appropriate TLC classic at the premiere of the show’s revival.

On February 23, cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and more attended the premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, two days before the show aired on ABC. There to lead the stars in a reading of TLC’s 1999 hit “No Scrubs” was Entertainment Tonight red carpet correspondent Danny Directo.

Faison initially laughed off the reading by joking that he “studied Hamlet at Cambridge.” While actress Rachel Bilson sang the song proudly, new Scrubs stars Amanda Morrow and Ava Bunn gave dramatic takes, along with Chalke and veteran actor Phill Lewis.