Pop Culture

'Scrubs' Cast Gives Dramatic Reading of TLC's "No Scrubs"

Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more performed the 1999 hit at the 'Scrubs' reboot premiere.

SCRUBS - Cast and crew from of "Scrubs" gather for the official season 1 premiere event in Los Angeles.
Jonny Marlow/Disney, Inc. via Getty Images

Scrubs broke into a dramatic reading of an appropriate TLC classic at the premiere of the show’s revival.

On February 23, cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and more attended the premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, two days before the show aired on ABC. There to lead the stars in a reading of TLC’s 1999 hit “No Scrubs” was Entertainment Tonight red carpet correspondent Danny Directo.

Faison initially laughed off the reading by joking that he “studied Hamlet at Cambridge.” While actress Rachel Bilson sang the song proudly, new Scrubs stars Amanda Morrow and Ava Bunn gave dramatic takes, along with Chalke and veteran actor Phill Lewis.

The microphone was passed amongst fellow stars Reyes, Braff, Michael James Scott and Vanessa Bayer and Neil Flynn, who nearly rapped the Grammy-winning song. “I smell a Grammy,” Directo told Flynn.

While the Scrubs revival has officially returned for a tenth season, TLC will be the focus of an upcoming stage musical, CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical, which has been announced for a summer run in Washington, D.C. Theater performers Holli’ Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan and Stoney B. Woods will play Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas, respectively, from June 12 through August 9. Kwame Kwei-Armah, who was behind One Love: The Bob Marley Musical, will serve as writer and director.

Watkins and Thomas cosigned the actresses in press statements, with the latter saying that the trio “carry our story with authenticity and grace.”

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